Vieira new coach of Racing Strasbourg

Racing Strasbourg has signed Patrick Vieira as their new coach. As the French first division club announced on Sunday, the 1998 world champion will receive a three-year contract. Most recently, the 47-year-old trained in the Premier League at Crystal Palace, where he was released in March.

As a coach, Vieira has not yet been able to build on his successes as a player. Before his engagement in London he had coached OGC Nice and New York City FC with moderate success.

Strasbourg, which had secured its place in Ligue 1 late in the past season, made the headlines just a few days ago when it was announced that Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea, would become a major shareholder.

Strasbourg with an interest in Salzburg’s Koita

According to a report in the newspaper “L’Equipe” on Sunday, the Alsatians took a look at Salzburg’s Sekou Koita at the players’ market. The attacker from Mali is currently only under contract with Austria’s series champions until June 2024.

