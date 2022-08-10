Original title: Vieira’s debut is coming!Arsenal’s three generals recover from injury and attack the Blue Foxes

On August 10, Beijing time, according to the “Mirror” report, Arsenal, who won the first round of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, welcomed the good news before the start of the second round. Their team’s Fu An Jianyang and Smith -Ronaldo and new aid Fabio Vieira have recovered from injuries and are expected to participate in Arsenal’s home game against Leicester City on August 13, Beijing time.

All three missed Arsenal’s first-round match with injury, but they were all pictured attending a training session with the Gunners on Tuesday. Fu An Jianyang and Smith-Rowe are the favorites of the fans, while Fabio Vieira is the new addition to the team. Gun fans are most looking forward to seeing his debut.

Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal from Porto last month in a deal that could end up costing the Gunners around £34m. He is a very creative midfielder and is expected to have an immediate impact on the Gunners’ fourth-place finish.

The Portuguese midfielder has been treating a bone injury in his foot until now, and is now in full training with his new employer.

Tierney and Ben White were also injured in pre-season, but both were involved in Arsenal’s first-round clash at Selhurst Park.

