Champion BC Vienna started the placement round of the Superliga (BSL) with a clear success. The Viennese defeated the Flyers Wels 104:72 (47:35) in the home game and are thus two points ahead of the Swans Gmunden in the table. The Welser missed the leap to third place. In the Lower Austria derby, the Klosterneuburg Dukes kept the upper hand against St. Pölten with 83:79 (31:30/72:72) after extra time.

The Dukes are fifth just ahead of their Lower Austria rivals. In the qualifying round, the Kapfenberg Bulls won 78:70 (34:38) against the Traiskirchen Lions. The Styrians pushed past the Lions to second place.

