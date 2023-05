Goalkeeper Sebastian Wraneschitz returns to his home club Vienna Capitals after two years in North America. The 21-year-old Viennese should develop “behind an established regular goalkeeper,” said the club of the ICE ice hockey league on Friday when the transfer was announced.

Wraneschitz, who showed strong performances at the U20 World Cup in December 2020 and has also played for the senior national team, most recently played for Tri-City Storm in the USHL.