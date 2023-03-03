Viessmanna company active in the production of intelligent and sustainable energy systems for heating, air conditioning and energy production through photovoltaics, announces for the second consecutive year its partnership with the Tour of Italy.

During the event, which will take place from 6 to 28 May, the company, together with its iconic truck in which the Viessmann team will be present with its products, will closely follow the competition of the 176 riders who will participate in the 106th edition of the Giro , which will start from the splendid Abruzzo seaside resort of Fossacesia Marina, along the famous Trabocchi coast, and then end with the final stage in Rome.

United by shared values ​​such as sustainability and innovation, Viessmann and the Giro d’Italia want to make people aware of one of the key themes of our era: the energy transition.

Apparently a real challenge that the two realities face on the strength of the numbers that distinguish them: on the one hand, the Giro d’Italia is the most followed cycling event in Italy, with around 180 million views and 210 million pages visit on the web; on the other, Viessmann which in 2022, in addition to having completed its 105th anniversary since its foundation, reached a historic milestone: 4 billion euros in turnover.

Also this year, during the event Viessmann will propose his initiative ViMove. Thanks to ViMove, not only will everyone be able to pedal and feel protagonists of the Giro, but they will also be able to actively contribute to the important international reforestation project “signed” by Viessmann: the more you train, the more trees will be planted.

In addition to sport, there is also lots of fun: for the second consecutive year, the Viessmann-branded caravan will be present at each stage to entertain the participants while awaiting the arrival of the Giro.