Sports

WA group of spectators at the Judo World Championships in Doha/Qatar were thrown out of the hall for wearing Russian military emblems. This was announced by the Judo World Federation IJF on Wednesday. Those affected had not previously followed the request to remove their badges, the IJF told the AFP news agency.

Three spectators wore the Saint George ribbon. In Russia, this expresses, among other things, solidarity and proximity to the armed forces. The ribbon is also seen by many Ukrainians as a symbol of Russian aggression. The striped ribbon is banned in some European countries.

Ukrainian politician and Olympic wrestling champion Shan Belenyuk posted a photo of spectators with the ribbon on Telegram, saying: “’Sport has nothing to do with politics,’ says this Russian-born family who owns a St. George’s ribbon on his chest and cheering on ‘neutral’ athletes at the World Judo Championships in Qatar.”

Olympic speed skating champion and Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova criticized the publication of the photo to the Russian news agency TASS, because otherwise the organizers would not have noticed the ribbon: “The decision of the organizers of the world judo championships, fans with St. George’s ribbons Banning clothing from the stands is a consequence of the provocative actions of the Ukrainian side.” These only serve the purpose of further isolating Russia.

