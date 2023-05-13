Viewing stand: Manchester City and Arsenal continue to talk to Barcelona and win the championship – yqqlm

Original title: Spectator stand: Manchester City and Arsenal continue to talk to Barcelona and win the championship

This weekend, the five major leagues continue. In the Premier League, Manchester City and Arsenal continued to talk across the air, chasing the championship, Manchester United and Liverpool continued to compete for the fourth; in La Liga, Barcelona can win the championship as long as they win; Will work hard for the top four in Serie A. Among them, the Milan duo may be distracted from the Champions League, especially AC Milan. They have reached the most critical moment in both the Champions League and the league.

Saturday night: Manchester United wants to end their losing streak and return to four on track, Real Madrid and Milan may be distracted by the Champions League

May 13 at 21:30 Bayern Munich VS Schalke 04 Samsung

Bayern Munich has remained unbeaten in Schalke 04 in the last 24 games, with 21 wins and 3 draws, of which the last 11 games have maintained a complete victory. In the first round of the Bundesliga this season, Bayern Munich beat Schalke 04 2-0. Last weekend, the two teams played a Bundesliga game. Bayern Munich defeated Bremen 2-1 at home, achieved two consecutive victories, and continued to lead by 1 point; Schalke 04 defeated Mainz 3-2 away, nearly 3 wins in 4 games. In this game, Bayern Munich defenders Lucas, Neuer, Alfonso Davis, Moting and Upamecano faced injuries. Sane, Mane, Koeman, Muller and Musiala are all the team’s stable scoring points. The team’s main problem is the defense. In the past 6 games, they have conceded 9 goals.

22:00, May 13 Aston Villa VS Tottenham Samsung

In the first round of the Premier League this season, Tottenham lost 0-2 at home to Aston Villa. This is also the second defeat of the North London team in the last 10 clashes. At Aston Villa’s home court, Tottenham have won nearly 8 away games and have remained unbeaten in the past 12 games. Last weekend, the two teams played a Premier League game. Aston Villa lost 0-1 away to Wolves and suffered a losing streak. Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at home and ushered in their first victory in 5 rounds. In this game, Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris and Bentancur were absent due to injuries. On the offensive end, the team relied more on Kane and Sun Xingmin. One step away, the latter has 14 goals this season. It should be pointed out that Tottenham’s defense is facing the impact of Aston Villa striker Watkins, who has scored 15 goals this season.

May 13 at 22:00 Chelsea VS Nottingham Forest Four Stars

The two teams have faced each other 94 times in history, and Chelsea has 40 wins, 29 draws and 25 losses. In the first round of the Premier League this season, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in an away game. The Blues’ 6-game winning streak was terminated, but the past 5 home games against Nottingham Forest have achieved a complete victory. Last weekend, the two teams played a Premier League game. Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-1 away, ending a six-game losing streak and ushered in their first win in nearly 10 games; Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 4-3 at home. , achieved the second victory in the last 3 games and is currently 3 points above the relegation line.

In this game, Chelsea Prince Mount, Reece James, Koulibaly and Cucurella missed due to injuries. The team’s top scorer Havertz has scored 9 goals, striving to score in double figures and double the 100 million yuan. Shanenzo Fernandez and Mudrik wait for the first goal. Nottingham Forest is full of injuries, including Wood, as many as 9 players are injured, but the two forwards, Brennan Johnson and Awoniyi, are in good condition.

May 13 at 22:00 Manchester United VS Wolves Four Stars

The two teams have faced each other 110 times in history. Manchester United has the upper hand with 53 wins, 20 draws and 37 losses. Among them, the Wolves have only lost 1 of the last 9 battles. In the first round of the Premier League this season, Manchester United defeated Wolves 1-0 at home. Last weekend, the two teams played a Premier League game. Manchester United lost 0-1 away to West Ham and suffered a two-game losing streak. With one game less, they continued to rank fourth, but only 1 point ahead of Liverpool. However, at Old Trafford, Manchester United has remained unbeaten in the past 26 games, with a record of 22 wins and 4 draws. The Wolves defeated Aston Villa 1-0 at home and achieved four consecutive victories at home, but they have not won nearly 6 away games, with a record of only 2 draws and 4 losses.

In this game, Manchester United was full of injuries. Lima, Varane, Van der Beek, McTominay and Jones were absent due to injuries. Although Rashford scored 29 goals this season, he is far away from the first 30 goals in his career. Guan is only one step away, but the state is not good recently. B Fee is also an important scoring point for the team. He scored 11 goals and assisted 13 times this season. However, Manchester United only scored 49 goals in 34 league games this season. The fact that they are showing off, coupled with the many injuries in the back line, their situation is not good. If Manchester United can’t win this game, then the battle for the fourth is really hanging.

May 14th 00:30 Spezia VSAC Milan Samsung

In the first round of Serie A this season, AC Milan beat Spezia 2-1 at home. In the middle of this week, AC Milan played a Champions League match and lost 0-2 to Inter Milan at home. The situation of advancing to the final is basically hopeless. For AC Milan, this game related to the fourth place in Serie A will become more important. They are currently ranked fifth in the standings, 2 points behind the fourth-placed Inter Milan. If all 3 points cannot be scored, the gap between AC Milan and the top four may be further widened. In this game, AC Milan’s top scorer and assist king Leo missed due to injury this season. For them, this is a huge loss. The team can only have another shooter Giroud to stand up and solve the striker problem.

02:45, May 14 Inter Milan VS Sassuolo Samsung

In the first round of Serie A this season, Inter Milan defeated Sassuolo 2-1 away and won the fifth victory in nearly seven encounters. In the middle of this week, Inter Milan played a Champions League match, beating AC Milan 2-0 in the away game, winning six consecutive victories, and one foot has stepped into the Champions League final, and the situation for the fourth is also relatively optimistic. Sassuolo have lost all of their last 3 away games. In this game, Inter Milan’s three strikers are in good condition. Lautaro, Dzeko and Lukaku all scored in double figures and scored 47 goals together. In addition, Barrera’s long-range shots are also an important scoring point for the team. He has made 16 goals. However, Inter Milan’s defense needs to beware of Sassuolo striker Berardi, who also has outstanding scoring ability.

03:00 on May 14th Paris Saint-Germain VS Ajaccio Four Stars

The two teams have clashed 18 times in history. Paris Saint-Germain has 7 wins, 8 draws and 3 losses. Among them, Ajaccio has achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and unbeaten results in the last 8 games. In the first round of Ligue 1 this season, Paris Saint-Germain beat Ajaccio 3-0 away. Last weekend, the two teams played a Ligue 1 match. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Troyes 3-1 away and won the 4th victory in nearly 5 games, but they lost 3 games in the past 4 home games. Ajaccio drew 0-0 with Toulouse at home, and only scored 2 draws and 7 losses in the last 9 games.

In this game, if Ajaccio loses, they will be relegated four rounds in advance. If Paris Saint-Germain wins, even if they cannot win the championship in advance, they will be infinitely close to winning the cup. After Messi apologized, he will return to the squad. He and Mbappe are the most dependent shooters on the offensive end of Paris Saint-Germain. The former scored 20 goals and assisted 19 times, and the latter scored 36 goals and assisted 8 times. Their performance , will determine whether the team wins the game.

At 03:00 on May 14, Real Madrid VS Getafe Four Stars

The two teams have clashed 35 times in history. Real Madrid has 25 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Among them, Getafe only lost 1 in the last 18 games, and won 15 games during the period. In the first round of La Liga this season, Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 away. Real Madrid played a Champions League game in the middle of this week. They drew 1-1 at home with Manchester City. If they want to advance to the Champions League final, they must win Manchester City next week. Considering that they have no top four in the league this season and no hope of winning the championship, they may A big rotation is used to deal with this game, so Getafe has the possibility of an upset, even though they have lost all of their last 13 away games.

In this game, Real Madrid striker Benzema may take a break, Vinicius and Rodrigo may get a certain amount of playing time, coach Ancelotti will most likely send some fringe players, and the 18th-ranked Getafe, There is a chance to score points in the away game, because their striker twin stars Junal and Maraiol have a certain scoring ability. They have scored 14 goals together this season, especially the latter, who will be a guest at the Bernabeu.

Sunday night: Manchester City, Arsenal talk Barcelona to win and join La Liga champions

At 21:00 on May 14, Everton VS Manchester City Four Stars

The two teams have clashed 194 times in history. Manchester City has 68 wins, 48 ​​draws and 78 losses. However, Everton has achieved 10 wins, 2 draws and unbeaten results in the past 12 games. In the first round of the Premier League this season, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Everton at home. It should be pointed out that Manchester City has maintained a complete victory in the last 6 visits to Everton. Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League away game this week ended the 5-game winning streak, but they have achieved 17 wins and 4 draws in the past 21 games. At present, Manchester City leads the Premier League standings by 1 point with one game less. Everton swept Everton 5-1 away in the last round of the league and won their first victory in nearly 8 games, thus escaping the relegation zone. 2 points above the relegation line, the relegation situation is still in trouble.

In this game, Manchester City defender Ake was absent due to injury. His injury had a slight impact on the team. On the offensive end, Blue Moon is very luxurious. Harland and De Bruyne have double thighs. The former scored 51 goals and assisted 8 The latter scored 10 goals and assisted 24 times, one eating pie and one making pie; in addition, Mahrez, Alvarez and Foden are also the team’s stable scoring points. For Everton, Townsend, Coleman and Godfrey are absent due to injuries. Although they are playing at home, for the Toffees, they should be satisfied with 1 point. Possibly more goal difference.

At 23:30 on May 14th Arsenal VS Brighton Four Stars

The two teams clashed 27 times, and Arsenal scored 15 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses. In the first round of the Premier League this season, they won 4-2 away, thus ushering in the first victory of nearly 4 confrontations, but Arsenal nearly 5 Brighton only won 1 home game and lost 3 games. In the last round of the league, Arsenal defeated Newcastle 2-0 in an away game and won a winning streak. With one more game, they rank second in the standings with a 1-point disadvantage. Brighton defeated Everton 1-5 at home, and the winning streak was ended. They are currently ranked seventh in the standings and are a favorable contender for European qualification.

In this game, Arsenal defenders Fuan Jianyang and Sally missed due to injuries. On the offensive end, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus and Odegaard are all crucial scoring points for the team. Passing and shooting is the most important part of the team’s offense. For Brighton, Lallana, Lamptey and Feltman are absent due to injuries. On the offensive end, McAllister, Mahi, Gross, Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Santomao are all stable scoring points this season. . This game is very important for both sides. Arsenal’s championship and Brighton’s European qualification are almost life-and-death battles.

May 14th 02:45 Juventus VS Cremonese Samsung

In the first round of Serie A this season, Juventus defeated Cremonese 1-0 away. In the middle of this week, Juventus played a Europa League match and drew 1-1 with Sevilla at home. In the past 4 games, they have 2 wins and 2 draws. Of course, Cremonese, who is currently ranked second to last, has a good recent record, with 1 win and 3 draws in the past 4 games. In this game, Juventus has a quartet in the frontcourt. Vlahovic, Milik, Rabiot and Di Maria are all stable scoring points for the team. They are currently ranked second. If they win, the situation of securing the fourth is extremely optimistic. .

03:00 on May 14th Espanyol VS Barcelona Four Stars

The two teams have faced each other 215 times in history. Barcelona has achieved 125 wins, 46 draws and 44 losses. Among them, the Spaniard has achieved an unbeaten record of 5 wins and 4 draws in the past 9 times. In the past 29 duels, the red and blue army only lost 1 city derby war. Last weekend, the two teams did not play, so there is no problem with physical fitness. At present, Barcelona is 13 points ahead of the second-placed Atletico Madrid with 5 rounds left, which means that as long as they win, they can win the championship; if Real Madrid loses this round, then Barcelona will be crowned regardless of the outcome of the game La Liga champions.

In this game, Barcelona striker Lewandowski will start towards the 30-goal mark this season. He has scored 29 goals so far, including 19 goals in the league, ranking first in the scorer list, only behind the No. The second Benzema has 2 more goals, so this is the motivation for the Polish striker to continue scoring goals, and he is also the player the team relies on most on the offensive end. For the Spaniards, Braithwaite will face the former owner, and Joselu, who scored 15 goals this season, will become the most dependent player of the home team. They are ranked second to last and need to score points in this derby. To narrow the gap with the team in front of you.

