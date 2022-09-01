VIGEVANO

Elachem Vigevano returns to play at PalaBasletta, more than two months after game 4 of the final play off for A2 against Gesteco Cividale. The climate, of course, will be completely different from the fiery one in June, when the ducals, by winning, forced the Friulians to do good. Tonight (duo at 20) there is Crema for the first friendly test of the season. “A stalking”, in short, as coach Paolo Piazza defines it.

Vigevano will also be very different, which in the summer saw new players arrive to strengthen the staff, and recorded some departures. “As always at the beginning of the preparation – explains the highly confirmed ducal technician – we will try to give equal minutes to all the players so as not to overload them too much because in ten days (Saturday 10) there is the Supercoppa derby with Pavia, an official match that puts something up for grabs. The important thing for us is not to upset the program, because we do not want to give up the workload, to get fit on September 10th ». Compared to last season, Elachem has changed many players and consequently there will be news and adjustments also in the yellow and blue game schemes. «We have nine players who are able to do everything and who play multiple roles – explains Piazza – Even the two under players are reliable and we can define them as young only on the basis of their identity cards. Something we will change because the characteristics of the players are different. Last season we had Ferri who is a great shooter, while Laudoni is more of a one-on-one. My Vigevano will start from the defense and will play with intensity ».

Sunday, second friendly outing, again at PalaBasletta, against Brianza Casa Basket, formation of group B of the cadettria (ball at two hours 18). –