VIGEVANO

Loaded and confident, even stronger after being frightened not a little by the injury remedied in the preseason, but now healed. Michele Peroni, guard of Elachem Vigevano, xlasse ’94, is recovering his best physical condition and is aiming for Sunday’s match at Basletta against Legnano, his first tough game in the league, after two victories against the immature teams of Varese and Alba.

Cast out the fear

“When I got hurt in the pre-season I was afraid, I feared it was a distortion like when I got it in the days of Senigallia and it hurt so much that I couldn’t climb the stairs – says Peroni: – But the medical and technical staff they were very close to me, really fantastic and I recovered quickly, so the match in Alba helped me to slowly recover the race pace that you can train only by playing ». Now Legnano arrives and everyone’s attention rises a lot in view of Sunday’s at the PalaBasletta that many predict as a direct battle for the very first positions. «I know that Legnano is very well equipped, it will be a tough race that comes at the right time also to test us after the first two victories, I believe that Legnano will fight to the end to climb». Peroni is one of the common threads between past and present of an Elachem squad profoundly renewed in the summer: «Very interesting players have arrived, very strong both technically and from a character point of view. We are working to optimize the mix, but Alba already really liked the spirit of everyone, even of those who, when he was on the bench, supported his teammates on the pitch. It’s a very different team from last season and I don’t want anyone if I say that this squad seems stronger than the last one. We also have a greater depth of the bench and therefore also of rotations and solutions. I have a great desire to play and live this new season with confidence ».

Sunday’s match against 3G Electronics Legnano (duo at 6 pm, referees Riccardo Spinello from Marnate and Davide Donato Nonna from Saronno) will be the first of two consecutive home games for Elachem who, seven days later, will receive Mamy at Basletta .eu Oleggio and then will be engaged at PalaRavizza, on the last Sunday of October, for the derby against Riso Scotti Pavia. Legnaro shows up in via Carducci with full points after winning wide in Piombino and three at home with Herons Montecatini. –

Fabio Babetto