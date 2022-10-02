In the club championships in Clusone, the two silvers won by Melek Pirolini in the 100 and 400 hurdles also stand out

PAVIA

Athletics Vigevano conquers the sixth place in the women’s ranking and the Cento Torri Pavia seventh of the men’s in the final B North West of the Italian club championships, student category in Clusone. «Unfortunately – explains the ducal team director, Oscar Campari – some injured athletes were missing. Those in the race, however, fought with good performances, finishing sixth out of the fifteen finalist clubs ».

In the 100 hurdles Melek Pirolini is second in 15 ”67 and also wins the silver in the 400 hs in 1’08” 69. In the march 5 Km. Third Francesca Comerci. Same result as Rebecca Braj in the javelin, fourth in the disc with a staff of 27.55. Well the two relays: the 4×100 (Visconti, Sfenopo, Canova and Bottoni) is ninth, while the 4×400 (Visconti, Cosca, Pozzi and Pirolini) is fifth. On the 100 Marta Bottoni is seventh. In 1500 sixth Benedetta Vittadini In 800 seventh Aurora Cosca, out of 3000 sixth Benedetta Vittadini.

Lights and shadows for the Cento Torri which was ranked seventh. Andreisei Alexandru surprisingly wins his first discus throwing competition with 37.50 m and is second in weight with the staff at m. 12.64. Also second Alessio Ciccarese in the march. Lorenzo Pellicciardi dominates the 3000 in 8’56 “81. Twice third Matteo Ragusa in the 100 and 200 (11” 58 and 23 “02). Fifth in the hammer Fabio Minelli and sixth Lorenzo Fabbretti in the javelin. Eighth Marco Lenzi in the 400 penalized from an injury, which forced him to give up the 4×400, Simone Pagnin in the 2000sp, Alessio Ciccarese in the high jump and Michele Iacopini in the 1500s closed in 4’28 “6. Michele also ran the 800s, finishing ninth. –