Home Sports Vigevano, games already made Who remains and the new arrivals in the team of coach Piazza
Sports

Vigevano, games already made Who remains and the new arrivals in the team of coach Piazza

by admin
Vigevano, games already made Who remains and the new arrivals in the team of coach Piazza

Andrea Ballone

July 20, 2022

VIGEVANO

A mix between the group that last season fought for the passage to Lega2 in game5 of the final play off against Cividale and some new additions. This is the Elachem Vigevano 2022-23 that will face the next Serie B championship under the orders of the reconfirmed coach Paolo Piazza, now closely tied to the ducal bench, on which he has been sitting for 5 years.

Who leaves, who arrives, who stays? The play Alessandro Procacci who has been replaced by Alberto Benites will no longer be part of the roster, in the last six years he has been in the control room in San Miniato, the team that last season competed for the first place in the standings in Vigevano in the regular season. Instead, the captain and jolly Filippo Rossi, who has decided to link his name to Vigevano, will still tread the parquet of the PalaRavizza. During the season that has just ended, Rossi has played various roles on the field, always making himself available to interpret coach Piazza’s basketball according to needs and requests. As did Michele Peroni among the outsiders, often the best scorer of the ducals. The market coup was placed in the same external department, with the hiring of Stefano Laudoni, leaving the Gesteco Cividale. Along with him came the center winger Giorgio Broglia, who will replace the two “giants” of last season, Gianluca Giorgi and Nicolò Gatti. The presence of Jacopo Mercante has always been confirmed. To cover the role of small forward, which last season was Alessandro Ferri, there is Lorenzo “Lollo” D’Alessandro, out of Pavia. The under will be Giovanni Ragagnin and Kristofer Strautmanis. The technical and athletic staff have been reconfirmed in full by the yellow and blue management. The ducals will make their official debut in the Supercoppa match against Pavia at PalaBasletta on 11 September. –

See also  Tatum 20+9+7 Van Fleet 22 points, Raptors lore overtime and lose to Greens_Trent

Andrea Ballone

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy