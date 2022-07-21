VIGEVANO

A mix between the group that last season fought for the passage to Lega2 in game5 of the final play off against Cividale and some new additions. This is the Elachem Vigevano 2022-23 that will face the next Serie B championship under the orders of the reconfirmed coach Paolo Piazza, now closely tied to the ducal bench, on which he has been sitting for 5 years.

Who leaves, who arrives, who stays? The play Alessandro Procacci who has been replaced by Alberto Benites will no longer be part of the roster, in the last six years he has been in the control room in San Miniato, the team that last season competed for the first place in the standings in Vigevano in the regular season. Instead, the captain and jolly Filippo Rossi, who has decided to link his name to Vigevano, will still tread the parquet of the PalaRavizza. During the season that has just ended, Rossi has played various roles on the field, always making himself available to interpret coach Piazza’s basketball according to needs and requests. As did Michele Peroni among the outsiders, often the best scorer of the ducals. The market coup was placed in the same external department, with the hiring of Stefano Laudoni, leaving the Gesteco Cividale. Along with him came the center winger Giorgio Broglia, who will replace the two “giants” of last season, Gianluca Giorgi and Nicolò Gatti. The presence of Jacopo Mercante has always been confirmed. To cover the role of small forward, which last season was Alessandro Ferri, there is Lorenzo “Lollo” D’Alessandro, out of Pavia. The under will be Giovanni Ragagnin and Kristofer Strautmanis. The technical and athletic staff have been reconfirmed in full by the yellow and blue management. The ducals will make their official debut in the Supercoppa match against Pavia at PalaBasletta on 11 September. –

Andrea Ballone