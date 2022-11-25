THEY VIGEVANO

From one Montecatini to another, in the space of six days the solitary primacy of Elachem Vigevano is subjected to severe testing, undefeated leaders of group A of series B after 8 days. And for Jacopo Mercante, winger of the ducal formation, playing against the two Montecatini is not exactly the same thing. If the victorious match at home with Fabo Herons saw him as the protagonist especially at the start with three crucial triples and a lot of rivalry to spend, next Saturday evening at 9 pm at the PalaTerme against Gema (referees Marco Vittori from Castorano and Alessandro Esposito from San Benedetto del Tronto) will taste different.

«I had strong reasons last Sunday because I’m linked to the other side of Montecatini, the Gema, who sent me several messages of encouragement in the previous days. On the other hand, I lived with this club very good moments that I carry with me and emotionally Saturday will not be just any match for me», explains Mercante who was important with Herons in the first part of the match: «I had to be ready in a match as important and very difficult as last Sunday’s, Benites throughout the week told us where we could have advantages on their adjustments because he knew their game system very well. And our system, as Coach Piazza would say, is paying off. The solitary record is not a surprise because I have seen our team progressively grow. We are really strong.”

Benites’ advice

Speaking of Alberto Benites, by now renamed Ben by the whole locker room, his contribution coming off the bench was nothing short of decisive against Herons Montecatini, not only for the conspicuous haul of points, but above all for the readings and attitude with which he took the reins of the team in difficult moments. «It is no coincidence that it happened because I spent five years in San Miniato with coach Barsotti (now coach of Fabo Herons), I knew their style of play and where there could be advantages. Coach Piazza had never won with Barsotti, we are happy with the gift we gave him, but I also congratulate Herons because they are a solid team and now, with the addition of Chiera, even more difficult to face», underlines Benites. Meanwhile, the Gialloblù are preparing the not easy thermal transfer on Saturday after which they will be awaited by the direct clash at high altitude in Livorno, Unicusano bank. —

Fabio Babetto