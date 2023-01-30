THEY VIGEVANO. All according to forecast given that Elachem gets rid of the rear light Acqua San Bernardo Langhe Roero Alba in fact already after the first quarter and wins wide, confirming itself at the top of group A of series B with Pielle Livorno passing on the difficult field of Piombino .

Script respected

Obviously, the match doesn’t offer great ideas, except for the fact that Vigevano doesn’t give up and plays intensely to the end, even if the match is buried after the first quarter. Alba shoots blanks for the first five possessions, with little “slamming” Vigevano takes off above all thanks to the triples of Peroni and D’Alessandro, who then crushes on the counterattack and suffers a foul for the free overtime of 12-0 before which the the Langhe bench inevitably asks for time. And Alba, but who would have ever expected it…, on his return he settles down. Against Vigevano lately it is fashionable.



From three front the Ragagnin hole (17-6). D’Alessandro signs the triple from the corner to make it 20-9, while Broglia commits two quick fouls and goes to the bench.

Boato for Tagliavini

Roar from PalaBasletta when the young Nicolò Tagliavini (26-9) puts it in for three, then Benites does the same on the siren and on 29-9 in the first quarter the match could already be in the archive or almost, only that there are still three quarters left to to play and at least another thirty lines to write… And it could be a problem given that, with the approach of the host zone sunk by the triple ducals, things are not going better when the player returns (39-12 with Peroni’s sidereal tracer and clever back door by Laudoni). Vigevano is also testing the area, given that the aim of the young Piedmontese has so far been rather cross-eyed. Benites extends in a vertical cut for 42-14 on which coach Luca Jacomuzzi summons his young players to try to reduce the numerical and technical gap expressed so far from the field. The proposal is still an area that starts at the top, then drops and ends up crushed already at the first ducal attack punctured from below by D’Alessandro, the undisputed master of appearances and disappearances from sliding doors.

At 46-16 coach Piazza also offers Francesco Spaccasassi space and minutes, at the long break he is +29, D’Alessandro does not lose his good habits and has already put in 12, and there is half an agonizing match ahead in any case to tell , two quarters in which not to slow down and start preparing for a completely different and very tough match, next Sunday’s at the PalaBorsani in Legnano.

Always intense

And Vigevano doesn’t lift his foot off the accelerator, first of all in defense, spreading (67-22), then in the end of the period three plays and six points by the talented full-back Eric Makke elicit applause from all of Basletta.

In the final laps of a cheery quarter-final, Alba takes advantage of the fact that the ducal defense understandably raises his hands from the handlebars and narrows the clear gap a bit. And it is very nice when at the end of the match the ducal supporters call the young and talented visiting team under the curve and give them a chorus and a big round of applause.

Fabio Babetto