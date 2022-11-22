THEY VIGEVANO

Power wears out those who don’t have it, commented a man named Giulio Andreotti who, on the subject, seems to have an understanding of it. But staying in power is also a strenuous activity and Elachem Vigevano is realizing this given that in order to maintain their invincibility and leadership, now solitary (+2 over Livorno), with Herons Montecatini they suffered up to the last second. Still with meticulous and convinced defense, the guys from Piazza won by patching up an offensive evening that can be reviewed.

The match

Attack rebound by Stautmanis capitalized immediately, three-point play by D’Alessandro and it’s immediate 5-0 for Vigevano who also tries to raise the pace in defense. Montecatini returns quickly with Giancarli to inspire (9-7), D’Alessandro goes to sit on the bench for a sudden second foul, the game immediately becomes very tough and dirty in the contacts. Bechi enters and at first glance opens the ducal defense and pushes the guests who remain close (12-11) also because Vigevano produces a few empty runs in attack before Mercante’s triple for 15-11. Chiera is stamped by the home defense and can’t find space to shoot, but coach Piazza’s team tends to go over the pace and doesn’t take advantage of recoveries that could have widened a gap that is actually always minimal (17-15). Montecatini also has good things from Laffitte and draws, Rossi misses a free throw, only one ahead at the first yellow-blue break.

The restart is gritty, Benites pushes 25-17, then Mercante gets up again for his third triple in a row which sends Montecatini down 30-22 to time out and the Basletta curve in ecstasy. Broglia is doing a great job that you can’t see, but you feel close to the basket, then he spins masterfully for 34-24 at the end of the 24 “. Giancarli keeps the visitors in the running from three (36-27) while Vigevano was trying to break away, but immediately after a sumptuous two-way play with Stautmanis sends Peroni to lean against the glass 42-29 which will also be the halfway point of a challenge that is confirmed, as we knew, to be decidedly mangy. Chiera enters the game after the long break, from three fronts and then in one against one he makes a 5-0 start alone eh Piazza talks to us about 1’28 from the start of the third period. Chiera hits again in suspension (42-36) while Vigevano inexplicably gropes in attack, then Laudoni unblocks it with five points in a row, but Chiera doesn’t stop anymore (47-38). Three Benites responded to him and brought the Gialloblù back to their maximum advantage (51-38), Montecatini didn’t give up an inch and a couple of offensive mistakes by Vigevano were enough to get to the last break with the treasure being reduced (55 -47). The thermals bite hard in defense and pay off by going on a bonus after three minutes, Benites invents an unreal basket to unlock his (60-53), then also places the triple for 63-56 after Dell’Uomo dall’arco had brought the thermals back to -4. A distance to which one returns with Casoni’s tracer from the corner (65-61). Here we freeze for more than a lap, two free throws by Rossi seem to resolve it with less than half a turn of the hand to go, but Chiera invents a triple out of category front (67-64). Rossi misses two free throws for a foul that is normally unsportsmanlike, but not for the referees and Montecatini leaves eating his elbows for having built and missed the three-pointer for overtime. —

Fabio Babetto