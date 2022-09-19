Youth on the pitch to remember the late Cat executive. Then the luxury friendly match won by Armani on the siren

The first “Memorial Bottacin – Basketball in the heart” was won by Olimpia Milano on the siren. At the Palasport di Vigevano in via Gravellona a day of great basketball was staged in memory of the late former vice president of Cat Vigevano, Gianluca Bottacin, organized by Cat in collaboration with the Bottacin family, Elachem Vigevano, Pool Vigevano Sport and the Municipality . The scene was illuminated by two A1 series teams, Olimpia Milano, Italian champion in carrica and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro (with a 72-70 victory of the first), a luxurious friendly match that attracted a beautiful audience (about 1200 people present in the stands), although the opening of the day (from 9.30 to 13.30) was the 2011 Minibasket tournament, which saw Olimpia Milano, Urania Milano, Lissone and Cat Vigevano compete against each other; then the U15 youth tournament with Olimpia, Milano 3 and Cat; dlle 14 to perform were the children with disabilities of the Cat Special Team.

“The goal of the memorial is to remember one of our managers and above all a friend – underlines the current vice president of Cat, Roberta Bauer – Gianluca was a manager, coach and player: the day needed to start giving importance to young people, and then shift focus to a match between two top-tier teams. The idea was to do something big and, given that Gianluca had played in Serie A starting from Reyer, we wanted there to be a connection: in 1997 he was playing for the Reyer cadets and that was the first team coached by Messina, so a friendship was born between the two that lasted over time. When our organizer Franco Clerici thought of an A1 team for this event, he decided to invite Ettore Messina’s Olimpia, who immediately gave a positive response within an hour. Then Pesaro also responded positively, we found exceptional people. Thanks to all those who made the event possible ».

The challenge

As for the match, Pesaro starts much better, even reaching 17-41 in the 14th minute, even if Armani then gets back under the drag of Pangos (34-47 in the 20 ‘). Milan approaches up to -4 at 25 ‘(47-51), but Carpegna still closes the third fraction ahead with personality (50-60 at 30’).

In the last period the Milanese defense has risen in intensity, Pesaro no longer finds the way to the basket and the center of Armani, Davies, top scorer of the evening with 21 points, pocket the victory basket for the tricolor champions right at the end.

It should be emphasized that all the proceeds from the memorial will be donated to the Tog Foundation, an organization in Milan that deals with the 360-degree rehabilitation of children with important neurological diseases and genetic syndromes. –