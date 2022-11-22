THEY VIGEVANO

Everything remains as before. Vigevano, second in the standings, fails to shorten the distance from the leaders Cavese, yesterday’s guest at Dante Merlo, despite a second half in the attack. The Pavia team’s goal is to defend their lead in the standings and they do it right away by trying to press the hosts in their own half.

The record

Mister Gandolfi relies on the triangulations on the right between Zohard, who stands out for his dribbling skills, and Quinones, whose long levers should give him an advantage over the shorter Vigevano defenders. In the 6th minute, a first ball hits Vitale’s feet which Cavese’s tip, a little off balance, pushes into goalkeeper Scuteri’s hands.

Before the landlords show up from the opponent’s goalkeeper, you have to wait fifteen minutes, with a slipper from Conti in the middle of the field who gives a ball to Codagnone, who progressively arrives in the area and puts in the middle a ball for Castellaneta, who is denied the goal for an offside.

But the worst news for Angello Gallanti on the Biancocelesti bench is the loss of Marangon, the right full-back, who has to leave due to an injury, replaced by Borrelli. For this very reason, Cavese began to push on the right wing with Quinones, placed at the centre-boa in the area, and Zohar, called to pull the cart in the offensive phase. But dangerous actions are few. Only Vigevano around 40 ‘seems to worry the opposing goalkeeper with a free kick.

Returning to the field after the interval is another Vigevano. If in the first half some emotion arose from the bucking on the flank of the really fast Portaluppi and Serra, in the second half the biancocelesti managed not to get ensnared again by the network of passes set up in midfield by mister Gandolfi. The guests immediately approached the net with Lombardi, who was seen caroming the ball out of the fray in the area and kicking it from the edge in a somewhat disorganized way at Scuteri’s address, who didn’t let himself be surprised. Vigevano comes out of hibernation and in the 26th minute Serra, alone in front of the away goalkeeper, lacks the right conviction to push the ball into the net.

In the middle there is also a penalty claimed by the ducals, for a charge (by the referee judged to be regular) always on Serra a few steps away from the goalkeeper. From half an hour onwards, Vigevano’s push diminishes and Cavese settles for a draw which confirms her leadership in the First category standings.

For Vigevano there is the satisfaction of having stood up to the leaders, but also the bitterness of not having been able to finalize the goal chances. —

Andrea Ballone