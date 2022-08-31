VIGEVANO

It will be a particularly interesting B2 women’s season with three teams from Pavia at the starting line. Between today and tomorrow the ambitious Florens Vigevano and Sfre Universo In Volley Pavia will start to sweat, both protagonists of a roaring summer market culminating in the setting up of two first-tier squads in the tournament.

here they existed

For Florens Vigevano, fresh from a sabbatical in full pandemic and a positive restart season in Serie D, it is a return to the national series after more than twenty years between B2 and B1. After the purchase of the sports rights of Porto Mantovano, the first choice of sports director Fabio Ricci and general manager Claudio Sala was to bring back coach Stefano Colombo to Vigevano and, with him, several other faces who had brought Florens to the area. noble in the last season that the ducal club had played in Serie B1 before the pandemic stop.

We aim high, we don’t talk about promotion… we work in silence. The Florens Vigevano squad coached by Stefano Colombo is made up of the setters Marta Gullì (with several seasons of B1 behind her) and Chiara Rossi (promoted to B2 by the Serie D team), by the opposite expert Stefania Liguori, by the spikers Federica Faverzani, Irene Belletti, Sveva Tonello and Elisa Maggi, from the central plants Elisa Armondi, Seda Arapi (both with different seasons of B1 and B2 in curriculum) and Lucrezia Rossi (rose in the pink of B2 from the Serie D team), from the free Giorgia Colombo ( back from years of B1 and B2 with Florens and Biella) and Chiara Bonfanti, young, but already owner in the B1 and B2 series with the jersey of Certosa.

Uiv restarts from Pavia

After the historic promotion in the B2 women’s series at the end of a great ride in the C series, Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia tries to be a great protagonist also upstairs and tomorrow evening at PalaRavizza it will meet again to start the season. Coach Mauro Fontana did not hide the ambitions in line with the qualities expected from a very strengthened squad for the jump in category with the addition of a series of expert players and also from higher tournaments. The squad of Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia is made up of the setters Barbara Pagnin, (confirmed and captain) and Carlotta Galeone from Marudo (series B2), by the opposites Letizia Moro (confirmed) and Eleonora Ferraris from Omegna (series C), from Silvia Sala from the Ambrovit Garlasco (B1 series), Aurora Bellinzona (confirmed), Bianca Ianosel (confirmed) and Martina Breviario from Brembo (B2 series), from the free Marianna Filippi Pioppi (confirmed) and Alice Soffientini (promoted by the nursery ), by the crushers Lucia Cagnoni (confirmed), Eleonora Penna from San Giovanni in Marigliano (A2 series), Marta Migliore from Pro Patria Milano (B2 series), Rachele Pinardi (promoted by the nursery). The technical staff is made up of the confirmed head coach Mauro Fontana, the new deputy Paolo Mantovani and the confirmed athletic trainer Alan Cossu.

Charterhouse already at work

In recent days, the Colombo Impianti Certosa has already started preparation which, as usual, will face the women’s B2 national championship with an entirely Under 18 squad, launching talented girls for the umpteenth time. For those who still have doubts about the project carried out for years by Certosa, it is appropriate to ask the patron Max Bonfanti how many players are scattered between A2 and Serie C who grew up in Certosa and remained in control of the farsighted Carthusian president. The squad of Colombo Impianti Certosa, entrusted to coach Federico Di toma restarts from the confirmations of Valentina Omonoyan, attacker class 2005, Caterina Conforti, central class 2006, Raffaella Giunta, central class 2005, Alice Marabelli, central class 2005, Caterina Biancardi, striker class 2005, Luis Juncu, striker born in 2005. Also the very young Alessia Rizzi, striker born in 2006, Sofia Beretta, striker born in 2006, Benedetta Sacchetti, free class 2006, Arianna Bonora, striker born in 2006, Matilde De arrive in the squad of the first team of Certosa Carlini, central class 2006. The new faces are those of Agnese Capone, class 2005, 175 cm, fresh from the season in the B1 series in Trento played as a starter, who will be the new setter and will share the control room with Francesca Valentini, class 2006 , 175 cm, in the last championship committed both in the B1 series and in the series with the Orago shirt. Another addition is that of Margherita Sansò, born in 2005, 180 centimeters, coming from Miovolley Gossolengo (series B1 and series C) will be the new striker. News also for the staff with the arrival of the trainer Jana Giuliana Piccolo and Giancarlo Albanesi, manager accompanying the first team and team manager. –

f.ba.