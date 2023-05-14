Vigorously promote the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics and solidly promote the high-quality development of ice and snow sports—the 1,000-day countdown to the Milan Winter Olympics Work Deployment Mobilization Conference Held_State Sports General Administration

In order to prepare for the Milan Winter Olympics and mobilize the enthusiasm of the national training teams for various ice and snow events, the 1,000-day countdown to the Milan Winter Olympics work deployment and mobilization meeting was held in Beijing on May 13. Gao Zhidan, secretary of the party group and director of the State Sports General Administration At the meeting, deployment requirements were put forward for the preparations for the Milan Winter Olympics. All members of the party group of the General Administration, heads of departments and bureaus and relevant directly affiliated units, all staff of the Winter Sports Center, members of the National Training Team for Ice and Snow Events, and heads of relevant associations attended the meeting.

Gao Zhidan said at the meeting that if my country’s ice and snow sports want to achieve new and greater development in the Milan cycle and successfully complete the task of participating in the Milan Winter Olympics, they must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era and fully implement the Party’s ideology. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, vigorously promote the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and solidly promote the high-quality development of ice and snow sports.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that it is necessary to further improve the political position and deeply understand the significance of doing a good job in training and preparing for the Milan Winter Olympics. In the Milan cycle, we will continue to write new glories, meet new challenges, and strive to achieve the goals of “non-refundable” and “obtaining the best results in overseas competitions”. Judging from the past season, the competition pattern of ice and snow events has not changed much, and even the competition has become increasingly fierce. China’s ice and snow sports are still far behind the world’s top level. We still need to redouble our efforts and continue to stand on the new starting point of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Fight and struggle.

Gao Zhidan pointed out that we must adhere to the problem-oriented approach and coordinate and promote the training and preparations for the Milan Winter Olympics. It is necessary to draw spiritual strength from studying and implementing the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and constantly strengthen the sense of mission, responsibility, and honor of building a sports power. It is necessary to guide the practice of training and preparations with the party’s innovative theory, adhere to integrity and innovation, boldly sublate, and inject new vitality and impetus into training and preparations. It is necessary to adhere to and improve the training principle of “three obediences and one major”, focus on myself, learn from others’ strengths, and deeply explore the training rules and winning rules of ice and snow events. It is necessary to increase the training of athlete reserve talents and local coaches, and lay a solid foundation for project development. It is necessary to give full play to the comprehensive value and guiding role of the “Fourteen Winters”, promote the competition with high standards, and promote the production of talents and achievements in ice and snow events. It is necessary to establish a correct view of victory and defeat, gold medals, and political achievements. Resolutely crack down on unfair refereeing, game manipulation, behind-the-scenes transactions, exchange of benefits, malicious fouls and other sports and discipline issues. We must adhere to “zero occurrence” and “zero tolerance”, strengthen bottom-line thinking, limit thinking, and risk awareness, and persevere in anti-doping work.

Gao Zhidan pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the “national game of chess” and comprehensively do a good job in various service guarantees for Milan Winter Olympics training and preparations. It is necessary to work together, give full play to the advantages of the national system, and continuously improve the level of training support for ice and snow events. It is necessary to make concerted efforts to manage and connect from top to bottom, so as to continuously improve the management level of the ice and snow project industry. It is necessary to unite, rectify the wind and eliminate discipline, and jointly create a development environment for ice and snow sports that is clean, upright, and promising.