Vikings clearly win top ELF game against Raiders

The Vienna Vikings underpinned their supremacy in the European League of Football (ELF) with a clear away win at the Raiders Tirol. The defending champion from Vienna won 34:13 (20:6) in front of 4,375 fans in Innsbruck on Sunday and celebrated the fifth win in the fifth game of the season. For the Tyroleans it was the second defeat in five games and the third in the third ELF duel against the Vikings.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr

Quarterback Chris Helbig convinced the Vikings with three thrown touchdowns. “They were better and they’re a really strong football team in general,” said Raiders head coach Kevin Herron. The Viennese welcome the Panthers Wroclaw on Saturday, the Raiders are guests at the Barcelona Dragons.

