The Vienna Vikings have prominently strengthened their mission to defend their title in the European League of Football (ELF). For the coming season, the Viennese signed national team player Thomas Schaffer, who gained experience as a defender with the NFL team Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old also played a few ELF games in the Raiders Tirol jersey last year. However, the Stanford graduate was not committed as a defensive player, but as an offensive liner.

Stanford Athletics/Grant Shorin



Instead of attacking opposing quarterbacks, Schaffer should protect his own playmaker in the future. The impetus for the change of position came last summer during a trial session in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, where he met compatriot and left tackle Bernhard Raimann again. “The coaches there asked me to switch to offensive tackle for a guy my size because of my athleticism,” said the 2.01m tall, 140kg footballer.

Schaffer, who took his first football steps in Mödling with the Rangers, hopes these changes will put him back on the radar of the top US professional league. “My long-term goal is still the NFL and in the new position I believe that I can reach the same level as Bernhard.” The way there now leads via the Vikings. “Thomas has the rare qualities of size and athleticism, combined with his football knowledge and experience, he can make a quick transition,” Vikings head coach Chris Calaycay said.