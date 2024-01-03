Viktor Gyökeres, who the Sporting striker is and how he plays

The Swedish striker is constantly growing.

By definition, a trending topic it is a trending topic or theme on social media. The phenomenon was born with the advent of Twitter, but today it is widespread everywhere, in the form of hashtag. With the increasing speed of widespread diffusion of any content that makes noise, even in the sporting field it is impossible to live on social media and, at the same time, escape the phenomenon of the moment.

However, this story breaks away from fairy-tale patterns, often oriented towards anti-heroes, those who are often behind the scenes, and underdogs. Stories that eternal romantics love so much. This time instead we talk about the cover man, trying to underline in the beginning the Why of his immediate and engaging rise. The protagonist of this story is Viktor Gyökereson the covers all over Portugal and beyond.

Support Sportellate: associates Our work is based on the commitment and passion of a young editorial staff. Through the association you help us grow and always improve the quality of the content. Join now! The neighborhood of talent

Gyökeres’ home is Stockholm, where he was born and grew up until he was 20. The double passport was given to him by his Hungarian grandfather, but there wasn’t the slightest doubt in choosing Sweden as the homeland to represent. And in Viktor, his city immediately believed in his destiny as a future professional footballer, bringing him into the ‘Boys from Bromma‘, a literal translation of Brommapojkarna, a team that takes its name from the neighborhood in the western part of the Swedish capital. It is difficult to connect an immediate memory to the Rossoneri, with the exception of the Torino fans (preliminary round of the 2014 Europa League).

Many talents, more or less established, of Swedish football have emerged from Brommapojkarna: Albin Ekdal, Ludwig Augustinsson, Joel Asoro, John Guidetti, Dejan Kulusevski. More recently, in 2019, Juventus took Jonas Rouhi from here, a central defender born in 2004, now attached to the Juventus NextGen.

The opportunity for Gyökeres al Brake he arrived in 2014, at sixteen, after growing up in IFK Aspudden-Tellus. Only a year after his debut and his first goals among professionals, while still a minor. In 2017 the focus on him is none other than the Brighton, which has always been active on the less glamorous European markets. With a million, i Seagulls they block him, leaving him in Stockholm for another six months, so that he can complete the season – in Sweden the championship is played over the calendar year.

In the same year, moreover, Viktor is the top scorer in the Under 19 European Championship which was then won by England. In those seasons, Brommapojkarna began an ups and downs between the first, second and third Swedish series that never really ended but as chance would have it, Gyökeres’ two years as a protagonist coincided with a double consecutive promotion, until his return to the Allsvenskan, which was also sanctioned with a hat-trick in the last match in Superettan (Swedish second division).

Trust the process

The adventure in England began with six months in the Under 23s, followed by a gradual introduction into the first team without great results. Suffice it to say that the first goal in a British championship came only three years later, in 2021, with a different team (we’ll get to that).

In Chris Houghton’s Brighton, newly promoted to the Premier League, Gyökeres played five games, only in the cup, without ever scoring and in the summer of 2019 he went out on loan. The tour begins with the St. Pauli, in the 2nd Bundesliga, where they came close to relegation: 7 goals in 28 games. He then returned to Brighton and stayed there until October, just long enough to have the satisfaction of scoring his first and only goal with this shirt, in the Carabao Cup against Portsmouth. The new stage is called Swansea City: until January, 12 games, including one in the FA Cup, and just one goal.

The turning point of his career is January 15, 2021. Gyökeres left Wales the day before, ready to settle for six months at Coventry City. In the Championship he scored three goals in nineteen matches before his third return to Brighton. His performances convince him Sky Blues to pay the million pounds needed for the ransom.

The trust that Coventry places in Gyökeres it was rewarded quite immediately: in his first full season he scored 17 goals, in the second even 21, finishing first in seventh and then in second place in the scorers’ rankings. His last season in the second division was also a collective success, despite the twenty-first salary out of 24 teams, Coventry reached fifth place in the table and therefore qualified for the play-offs. Here Gyökeres never manages to score but provides both the assist for the decisive goal in the semi-final against Middlesbrough and the one that will drag the final against Luton Town into extra time and therefore to penalties. It won’t be enough for promotion to the Premier League as, in the end, Luton will win on penalties.

However, the extraordinary path in the Championship is worth a promotion for Gyökeres: in the summer Sporting presents itself with an offer of 20 million euros plus 4 in bonuses and a percentage on the resale, setting the record for the most profitable transfer in Coventry’s history – 1 million more than that of Robbie Keane at Inter.

Hearing the door is a state of mind

What Gyökeres is doing with the Sporting shirt is current affairs and news, it no longer goes unnoticed. He also highlights his progress in the national team: he made his debut with Sweden in 2019, taking two years to get back into the squad and four to become a starter. In six matches played in 2023 he scored 3 of his 5 international goals.

“Because in the penalty area there are no comparisons”: words of Riccardo Trevisani on Mauro Icardi’s goal during Inter-Milan 3-2 in 2017, which could be applied with due proportions to Gyökeres’ 2023. Between Coventry, Sweden and Sporting the Stockholm native scored 30 goals, of which 18 with 8 assists in the first 21 with Verde and Brancos: numbers of a center forward who wants to command inside the penalty area.

The area is his hunting ground: all the goals scored so far in the current season, including the two for the national team, have arrived within the last sixteen metres. Gyökeres greatly prefers the use of his right foothis natural foot, from which he also manages to release considerable power, as demonstrated by the goal scored in the last derby in Lisbonwhere he drilled Trubin with a frighteningly strong shot to the near post.

Gyökeres has only scored one goal with his left foot but doesn’t seem afraid to use it to build shots, often resorting to the Ronaldo Chop. His repertoire, however, is quite varied: in the air he has good performance – even if he has only scored one goal – and, moreover, he is also improving in his penalty taking, so much so that he has taken 5 – out of 7 in his career – in the last eighteen months.

In constant movement

However, the Swede is not a player who simply guards the area, although that is perhaps his favorite job. In fact, he tends to get there a lot even carrying the ball: if we take the runs in the penalty area, for example, he is first in the Championship both in the 2021/22 season (92) and in the following one (143) and he is also maintaining the trend at Sporting (35). Gyökeres knows how to handle the ball well – last year he was first among Championship attackers for progressive passes, with 198 – and he also knows how to advance it discreetly, as demonstrated by his record in progressive passes – first in the Championship with Coventry in last season, with 492, and so far in Liga Portugal, with 155. The result is that, with 191 actions that led to shots, the Swede, in addition to being a formidable goalkeeper, has also been one of the most productive in the last Championship.

Despite his imposing physical structure, which would suggest anything but a quality dribbler, Gyökeres knows how to anticipate his opponents’ movements well and always seems to want to attract them to him, in the space of a few short metres, and then make the ball disappear behind them and duel in speed. He knows how to move in tight spaces, he looks for it and, combining intuition and confidence in his abilities, he comes up with plays that make the crowd stand up.. Despite not having a glue stop on his foot, Gyökeres knows how to control the ball discreetly. By touching the ball a few times, he performs many small movements one on one with his opponent, waiting for his move and in an attempt to act before him. And when the marking is particularly tight and difficult, his physical skills come into play, the ABC to get at least one foul in his favor from the dirtiest situations.

It must be admitted, even the aesthetics of a footballer can make him an icon. Sometimes it’s the main factor. Gyökeres gets away with it, to put it mildly, having also already created his own specific celebration. Extremely characteristic, evidently enigmatic, after every goal scored, Viktor brings both hands in front of his mouth, crossing them and covering the lower part of his face. Why? We cannot know: as confessed by the Swedish striker, it is a secret. Lately, a Sports TV he said: “There will remain a reason that only I will know, but I will reveal it if Sporting win the championship.” He smiles and handles the chat with extreme ease. He also acts in the same way with transfer rumours, inevitable after his extraordinary 2023. Viktor doesn’t seem to give it too much weight: “It’s all rumors so far. I don’t think about what’s going on around me, I enjoy every day here in Lisbon and it gets better and better.”

Gyökeres has already built credibility and the rumors about him prove it. The 100 million clause that Sporting have placed on him makes him potentially unapproachable but it is also true that several clubs in Europe, even leading ones, could look for him in the coming months. He himself said not to think about it: “Yes, I want to stay here at Sporting. At least until the end of the season.” We haven’t seen a striker like this for several years now hype in Lisbon sportinguistaora sta a Root legitimarlo.

Share this: Facebook

X

