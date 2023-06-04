Viktor Hovland reports the Memorial Tournament

An incredible final scenario. Viktor Hovland has long believed he was never in the running for the win. And then he put in a huge string on the 17th, Denny McCarthy made his first bogey of the day on the 18th and the two men went to the play-offs. In the first extra round, again on the 18th, McCarthy lost again. Refocusing, approach, first putt that flirts with the hole. Door open for Hovland in regulation on the green. The second putt from two meters gave him success. His fourth on the PGA Tour while the American was chasing after a first coronation.
“I played smart”
Viktor Hovland savored on the lands of Jack Nicklaus: “I played smart when I would have attacked the flags anyhow a while ago. It’s great to win here by being smart, relying on my little game.
Rory McIlroy (+1 outward), David Lipsky (+2 outward) and Si Woo Kim (3 bogeys on the first 4 holes), leaders at the end of the third lap, quickly stalled before finishing very correctly (respectively 7th, 12th, 4th). They therefore left the field open to Viktor Hovland and Denny McCarthy who rushed into it.
Scottie Scheffler snatches the podium
Starting very early with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler ate the course until the 17th (six birdies), hole on which he made his only mistake of the day. Without her, he would have won. By signing the best card of this Sunday, however, he offers himself a podium which seemed very compromised at the start of the weekend.
Collin Morikawa (-4 at the end of the third round) had withdrawn because of back pain: “The lower back muscles just let go a bit. I bent down by reflex to pick up something and it let go. I never had that in my life. I may have been touched before but I felt nothing. I tried at the practice to play 10 balls with my 9 iron. When I saw that I sent them to 95 meters maximum, I said to myself that it would not be enough here”.