Viktor Hovland reports the Memorial Tournament

An incredible final scenario. Viktor Hovland has long believed he was never in the running for the win. And then he put in a huge string on the 17th, Denny McCarthy made his first bogey of the day on the 18th and the two men went to the play-offs. In the first extra round, again on the 18th, McCarthy lost again. Refocusing, approach, first putt that flirts with the hole. Door open for Hovland in regulation on the green. The second putt from two meters gave him success. His fourth on the PGA Tour while the American was chasing after a first coronation.