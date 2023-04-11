Sports (fencing), three-time USSR champion, winner of 7 gold medals at world championships and a champion of the 1968 Olympic Games in team fencing.

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=” class=”wp-image-86230″ style=”width: 600px” src=” alt=””/>

article by Nicholas Pucci

Se the Olympic golden registers of fencing are leafed throughit is curious to note that if the Soviet Union undoubtedly has an excellent tradition so as to occupy the fourth place in the general medal table (which considers men and women) with 18 gold medals to his credit, only 6 come from the men’s individual trials. And among these, I am a hammer-and-sickle saber who was able to repeat a title at the Games.

Viktor Krovopuskov is the protagonist of our story today, and indeed deserves to be considered the greatest fencer in the history of the USSRif it is true that in the space of a four year period, between 1976 and 1980, he took part in two editions of the Games, bringing home four gold medals. Because to the victories in the solo exercise, he added the two in the team competition.

A Muscovite born in 1948, Krovopuskov began fencing at the age of 13 Children and Youth Sport School of the capital, and if in 1967 it became part of the Sports Section of the Red Armythat’s it from 1973 he faces international prominence, competing with the national team at the World Cup in Gothenburg where he puts the silver medal around his neck in the team competitiondefeated together with his companions by Hungary.

The rainbow showcase is in fact particularly appreciated by the Soviet saber, who when he retired from the activity in 1986, he will have put 14 world medals on the bulletin boardwith team golds in Grenoble 1974, Budapest 1975, Melbourne 1979, Vienna 1983, Barcelona 1985 and Sofia 1986, and the two individual victories in Hamburg 1978, when he beat his compatriot Michail Burcev and Michele Maffei, and in Rome 1982, where he beat the other Soviet Andrej Alsan and the Hungarian Imre Gedovarito which must be added five silvers (beaten by Mario Aldo Montano in Grenoble 1974 and by Vladimir Nazlymov in Melbourne 1979) and a bronze.

In short, Krovopouskov for at least an abundant decade is the reference champion among sabers, thanks to the explosiveness and mastery of the movements that always guarantee him perfect balance on the platform, essential and efficient to the point of almost never having to resort to superfluous gestures. And to forcefully take his place in the secular history of fencing, he can only choose the five-circle arengo.

Krovopouskov enters the scene at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, fresh from the world title conquered, precisely, in Budapest the year before, but still without an individual laurel that elects him as the strongest saber on the planet. And al University of Montreal Winter Stadium Krovopouskov smashes the competition, together with his two compatriots Vladimir Nazlymov and Viktor Sidyak, with which he sums up 48 victories out of 51 matches played against foreign sabers. Inevitable that the three Soviets go to play entirely on the podium, with Krovopouskov who, after missing out on a match with the Cuban Guzman Salazar (4-5 in the first round), takes out the American Paul Apostol in the knockout phase ( 10-4) in the round of 16 and suffers with Maffei in the quarterfinals (10-9), and then score five victories in the five matches of the final group of six (including also the two blues Mario Aldo Montano and Michele Maffei) which earned him the Olympic success, with Nazlymov, bronze in Monaco four years earlier, who beating Sidyak, holder of the title, 5-3, puts the gold medal around his neck ‘silver.

With a trio of such champions, the USSR can’t really escape victory in the team competitionand so it is, with the same Krovopouskov, Nazlymov and Sidyak, to which are added Michail Burcev and Eduard Vinokurov, who after beating France and Bulgaria in the qualifying round, 9-1 and 11-5 respectively, outclassed the United States, 9-1, before having to resort to counting the hits to get the better of Romania with whom they had drawn, 8-8, in the semifinal, and then, to the decisive act, to dominate Italy, 9-4.

Four years later, 1980, the Olympics moved to Moscowand in front of the home crowd of CSKA Sports Complex Krovopouskov has the chance to repeat the double of four years earlier at his saber’s reach. Also because in the meantime he finally won world gold in 1978, exactly as his great rival, Nazlymov, was able to do the following year, who is also present at the Olympic appointment like the Romanian Ioan Pop, by Mario Aldo Montano and Michele Maffei, who had occupied positions from fourth to sixth in Montreal. The only big absentee is Sidyak, selected only for the team event and replaced by Burcev.

Indeed Nazlymov seems to be in excellent shape, adding eight victories in nine matches in the first two rounds, while Krovopouskov, after losing on his debut with the Bulgarian Khristo Etropolski, 3-5, and with Ioan Pop, 2-5, flies safely in the knockout phase, where he beats Pop himself, 10-9, and the Hungarian Pal Gerevich, thus accessing the final six from which, surprisingly, Nazlymov was instead excluded, defeated by assaults with Vasil Etropolski and Maffei. And here, when the hits are worth gold, the Muscovite champion lives up to expectations, winning four of the five matches, with the only defeat, 4-5, with compatriot Burcev which in turn marks a score of four victories and only one defeat. For the assignment of the Olympic title a playoff assault is therefore necessary, and this time Krovopouskov’s saber doesn’t tremble, imposing himself 5-3 and climbing again on the top step of the podium.

how, then, he also manages to do with his teammates in the team eventmaking up for the defeat on the debut with Romania, 7-9, putting on a winning series that sees the USSR beat Cuba, 10-5, Hungary, 8-6, and Italy again in the final, 9-2.

For Viktor Krovopouskov it’s poker gold at the Olympics, and, really, if he can be considered the strongest Soviet fencer ever, not many will object.