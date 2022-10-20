Resounding result in the round of 32 of the Czech Republic Cup: Viktoria Plzen, Inter Eurorival in the Champions League, lost 3-2 against Hlucin, a club from the Czech third series, thus being eliminated from the competition. It all happens in the second half of the second half: guests ahead in the 70th minute Smekal, Tijani equalized a few minutes later. At 77 ‘Smekal still brings Hlucin forward, but at 90’ Bucha brings the match back in a draw. In full recovery Smekal signs his personal hat-trick and condemns Viktoria Plzen.

Pavel Bucha, Viktoria Plzen midfielder, doesn’t look for excuses: “For us it is a big disappointment. We didn’t want to go out immediately like that, we wanted to move forward in this competition and win the cup. Unfortunately we did not succeed. We were apathetic in the decisive moments, both in the offensive and in the defensive phase. We offered them opportunities and they immediately punished us. On the contrary, we have missed our chances“.