Home Sports Viktoria Plzen eliminated in the Czech Republic Cup by a third division team
Sports

Viktoria Plzen eliminated in the Czech Republic Cup by a third division team

by admin
Viktoria Plzen eliminated in the Czech Republic Cup by a third division team

Resounding knockout for Inter’s Eurorival. Bucha: “For us a great disappointment, unfortunately we failed”

Resounding result in the round of 32 of the Czech Republic Cup: Viktoria Plzen, Inter Eurorival in the Champions League, lost 3-2 against Hlucin, a club from the Czech third series, thus being eliminated from the competition. It all happens in the second half of the second half: guests ahead in the 70th minute Smekal, Tijani equalized a few minutes later. At 77 ‘Smekal still brings Hlucin forward, but at 90’ Bucha brings the match back in a draw. In full recovery Smekal signs his personal hat-trick and condemns Viktoria Plzen.

Pavel Bucha, Viktoria Plzen midfielder, doesn’t look for excuses: “For us it is a big disappointment. We didn’t want to go out immediately like that, we wanted to move forward in this competition and win the cup. Unfortunately we did not succeed. We were apathetic in the decisive moments, both in the offensive and in the defensive phase. We offered them opportunities and they immediately punished us. On the contrary, we have missed our chances“.

October 19, 2022 (change October 19, 2022 | 18:52)

© breaking latest news

See also  TvB, bubble at Palaverde The goal is the Europe Super Cup in advance to warm up the engines

You may also like

Barcelona after Clasico, Xavi: “If I don’t win...

Liu Yanyu’s injury is no longer serious: thank...

VIDEO / Icardi sensational, flies to Argentina from...

Fat Tiger broke down the Nets defensive line...

Inter, Lautaro: “The World Cup is coming soon?...

Formula E will race in South Africa in...

NBA comprehensive: Warriors start the new season, Celtics...

Tennis, Atp Napoli: another interruption due to humidity....

Cycling, Bracke committed suicide. He served 3 years...

Coppa Italia: Udinese-Monza 2-3, a pearl from Petagna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy