Source: Live it
Villa:Barcelona performed well but lacked efficiency, Vallecano’s defense is concentrated on Lewandowski
Live it on August 14th. In the first round of La Liga of the new season, Barcelona drew 0-0 with Vallecano. After the game, former Barcelona striker Villa talked about the team’s performance. Villa believes that the season opener has been difficult.
Villa said: “The first game of the season is always difficult, especially when you have new players. Overall, Barcelona’s performance is not bad, it’s just a lack of efficiency.”
“Lewandowski is the least threatening player on the offensive end because Vallecano’s defense is all about him.”
(Ma Dongyu)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Fujian Province