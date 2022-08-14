Home Sports Villa:Barcelona performed well but lacked efficiency, Vallecano’s defense is concentrated on Lewandowski – yqqlm
by admin
2022-08-14 15:42
Live it on August 14th. In the first round of La Liga of the new season, Barcelona drew 0-0 with Vallecano. After the game, former Barcelona striker Villa talked about the team’s performance. Villa believes that the season opener has been difficult.

Villa said: “The first game of the season is always difficult, especially when you have new players. Overall, Barcelona’s performance is not bad, it’s just a lack of efficiency.”

“Lewandowski is the least threatening player on the offensive end because Vallecano’s defense is all about him.”

