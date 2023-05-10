VILLACIDRO SKYRACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Luca Arrigoni and Daniel Jung do not sprint in Villacidro. For them, ex aequo success with a new best time that improves the previous record of Franco Collè. For them, the time trial stopped in 7h21′ 31”. Behind, with a time of 7h39′ 56”, Nicola Bassi of the Bergamo Stars athletics. For Markus Lindl, Austrian team Salomon and among the favorites, fourth place.

Among the women absolute triumph of Sulikova Katarina who creates a void behind her and finishes in 10h 21′ 09”. Second place for the German Carina Veit with 12h 21′ 40” and third place for Cristina Soddu of the Margiani Team in 12h 41′ 40”.

FISky Italian Cup – In the classic Villacidro Skyrace Classic (21.8 km and 1,915 m D+), the first to be born and valid as the second stage in 2023, the fastest was Giacomo Forconi from Asd Space Running from Macerata. He didn’t sign any new record (the best time is still Filippo Bianchi’s 2h 05′ 21 ”) but he did his honor on a difficult day due to the heat, stopping the chrono at 2h 25′ 42”. Behind him Mirco Becherini from Trentino (2h 34′ 37”) and, in third position and to the delight of the Margiani team, Marco Marras (2h 46′ 03”). Good Job but the times to beat remain those of Luca Del Pero (2 06′ 30″) and Staphanie Jimenez herself (2 34′ 07″).

Second time at Villacidro, Daniela Rota from Bergamo (new entry in the Scott Italia team), took the first step of the podium in 2h 55′ 56”, outdistancing the runner-up and godmother of the race Stephanie Jimenez (3h 16′ 05 “). Third step of the podium goes to Valeria Billeci, also a star of the Margiani Team (3h 19′ 20”).

Among the novelties of this edition is the Villacidro Short Trail, 7km long and with a positive difference in height of 390 metres, which saw around 70 athletes at the start. The first 10 men and the first 10 women were awarded, here is the partial ranking with the women’s podium (first Ludovica Marini, second Rosalba Miscali and third Katia Teresa Contini) and with the men’s (gold for Sohannes Nussbaumer, silver for sixteen year old Nicolas Orrù and bronze for Marco Porcu).