Kessie and Balde are emerging as Barça’s changes with respect to the eleven that defeated Sevilla

The ‘Commander’ Morales can act as a center forward if Gerard Moreno’s withdrawal from Villarreal is confirmed

Quique Setién and Xavi Hernández have prepared their alignments for the duel that will face Villarreal against FC Barcelona in the state of La Cerámica this Sunday. The two coaches opt for a similar style of play, with the ball as the protagonist, and no big news expected due to the casualties that both teams have.

Villarreal will be without Lo Celso, Pedraza and Jackson, in addition to the almost certain absence of Gerard Moreno, despite the fact that Setién did not rule it out publicly. These casualties especially weaken the defense and the ‘Commander’ Morales must act as a center forwardflanked by Chukwueze and Yéremi Pino.

Setién has resorted to Fer Niño from the subsidiary to complete the bench with another gunner, in addition to Ramon Terrats, from Girona in this winter market, in principle, to reinforce Villarreal B.

On the blaugrana side, Dembélé and Sergio Busquets are the two absent due to injury. In the case of French, Raphinha will continue occupying his position on the right wingwhile Kessie will enter for the captainwith the relocation of Frankie de Jong in the pivot and the African playing inside.

Regarding the eleven that defeated Sevilla, the changes will be Kessie for Busquetswho hurt his ankle right away, and probably Bucket by Jordi Alba to measure himself with his speed to the rapid Chukwueze.

Lineups

Villarreal: Queen; Foyth, Albiol, Pau, Albert Brown; Couple, Capoue, Alex Baena; Chukwueze, Morels and Yeremi Pine.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Kessie; Gavi, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

With these alignments, it is expected two offensive approaches and an attractive match for the spectator with a clear objective for Barça: Provisionally increase the advantage over Real Madrid to eleven points.