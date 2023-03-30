news-txt”>

The orientation of the Viminale regarding the Roma-Feyenoord Europa League match scheduled for April 20 at the Stadio Olimpico – according to ANSA – is to proceed with the indication of the ban on the sale of tickets to Dutch fans.

The burning precedent dates back to 19 February 2015 when Dutch fans set fire to Rome, on the occasion of a Europa League match: clashes with the police, brawls, destroyed shop windows and even the vandalization of Bernini’s fountain in Piazza di Spagna, the famous Barcaccia. The line of the Italian authorities, therefore, is clear: there will be no coupons for sale for Feyenoord supporters. As also requested by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who in recent days called the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, to urge him to ban travel. The match, among other things, explained Gualtieri, is scheduled on the eve of the arrival of the inspectors of the Bureau international des expositions for Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2020. And riots in those days would certainly not be the ideal calling card , is the mayor’s concern. Naturally, it is not certain that the lack of a ticket prevents the descent of Dutch hooligans in the capital: there are those who have already booked their travel and hotel. We saw it with Naples-Eintracht, with the Germans who flocked to Italy equally en masse and protagonists of violent clashes in the city. UEFA, for its part, has always been against these measures, with the president Aleksander Ceferin, who had defined the travel ban on fans of the Frankfurt team as “intolerable”. Not being able to prevent the arrival of people from Holland in Rome, the security apparatus – Rome is still awaiting the appointment of the prefect – will be massive in preventing the urban guerrilla warfare of 8 years ago. Feyenoord, however, has already played in Rome this season: last November 3 in the Europa League against Lazio. Also in that case the ban on the sale of tickets to Dutch fans was ordered and no incidents were recorded. The first leg to Feyenoord is scheduled for 13 April.