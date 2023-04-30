Vince Perez, Red Bull – Tiscali Sport brace

Red Bull also wins in Baku, and so far nothing new on the western front. Another brace, the third out of four weekends, and everyone at home. But on the top step of the podium this time there is not Verstappen, but his teammate – perhaps more rival than teammate -, Sergio Perez. Max had to settle for second place, slowed down by the safety car, which for once penalized the best and luckiest. Third was a spectacular Leclerc, who has now also learned to curb his fighting instincts, making a virtue out of necessity to keep those providential eight-tenths that kept him ahead of Alonso and his Aston Martin which today seems to have a much higher race pace at Ferrari.

Third a spectacular Leclerc

Charles was truly extraordinary in Baku, he took the pole position he should have taken, finished second in the sprint and reached the podium in the Grand Prix, with a race in which he can only witness the excessive power of the Red Bull at the start and then manage the tires were excellent, the problem that continues to afflict the Reds at the start of the season, recovering the sustained pace in the final stages in order to resist Alonso’s comeback. Also considering Sainz’s fifth place, one could also think that Ferrari is coming out of the tunnel. In reality, things are not quite like this, as demonstrated by the difficulties encountered throughout the weekend by Carlos. The leap forward is more that of Leclerc than of Ferrari. On the other hand, the long-awaited updates will begin to arrive in the next grand prix and only then will we be able to evaluate any improvements, it being understood that the gap from Red Bull is now unbridgeable.

After a month’s break and rivers of words, F1 basically picked up right where it left off. The revolutionized eve of the Baku Grand Prix, with the two qualifying sessions and the sprint race, had already said something important right away.

A single-seater born badly

Ferrari is trying to make up for a single-seater born badly, even if presented with fanfares like that , with some tweaks to modify the bottom and the venturi channels, the belly, especially in the area under the openings that bring air to the radiators, the wings and the suspensions, in the hope of improving the use of the tires and making the SF23 more effective on the race pace . However, all these interventions, as Frederic Vasseur explained, do not deny the project and absolutely exclude any conceptual revolution: “We have only made a few changes in terms of balance and behaviour, and we are sure that the direction is the right one”. Completely different philosophy from that of Mercedes, which instead, with Mike Elliott and the ex Ferrari James Allison who returned after two years to fill the role of technical director of the Stuttgart team, decided to change direction and basically do it all over again the bodywork of the W14, incorporating the techniques and innovations of the winning Red Bull model. It’s not clear just because Vasseur says it would be too complicated to do something like this due to budget and cost ceiling problems, while in Brakley they did it quietly.

The staff of Maranello

Perhaps the truth is that Maranello’s technical staff would be unlikely to be able to face these commitments in the short term. We must recognize the reality: in F1 the best win. And if you always lose it means you’re not. However, having said that we will only see the new Mercedes at Imola, the two days before the Baku Grand Prix with qualifying and the sprint race ended up confirming that the Red Bull has an edge over all and is practically uncatchable and that Ferrari, on the other hand, has the only real talent behind the wheel and his name is Charles Leclerc. Pole position was taken with a perfect lap, a masterpiece that went beyond the merits of the car. But the day after in the sprint race he managed to defend second place only because Russell had dented Verstappen’s Red Bull, and in the last lap he gave Perez the beauty of a second and a half, with the tires completely worn out. In the end, the Grand Prix began with this sensation, that the modifications at Maranello had served to bring the car back a year: thanks to Leclerc, he flies for a lap and takes pole position, then struggles to manage the tires in the race and the problems.

Red Bull superiority is not discussed

In reality, to affirm Red Bull’s superiority there is no need to wait for the chronic deterioration of Ferrari tyres. Already on the fourth lap, just starting at Turn 1, Verstappen flies off like a rocket with the Drs in front of Leclerc and two laps later Perez overtakes the prince too. And we don’t even need the Safety Car which, with the pit stops, puts Ferrari back in second position, given that Max doesn’t even take one lap this time. From then on, the single-seaters from Milton Keynes compete on their own, drawing an unbridgeable furrow with the group of rivals, led by a Leclerc forced to slow down due to tire management. Even more problematic is the race of Sainz who has already given fourth place to Alonso and behind him sees Hamilton approaching. From the fortieth lap onwards, the music changes: Charles has managed to keep the grip of the car and can start pushing. He loses less and less from the leading duo, resists Alonso and in certain sections even increases the advantage, an accordion of times that gets shorter and longer lap after lap.

A future still uncertain

In the end he holds those eight tenths that earn him the podium. But he himself admitted after the match that the glass isn’t half full: “We’re working hard, but it’s still not enough. We’ve taken a few small steps forward, there are still giant steps to take. I’m confident, I think that’s the way to go right, but I don’t know if it will be enough to look up. We were perfect this weekend, we couldn’t do more. Even so, we are not fast enough, this is the real problem. I am sure that with the work we are doing we will be able to recover the gap from the other cars. But from the Red Bull I honestly don’t know”. And in the end even Vasseur preaches prudence and this says it all: “We’ve made progress. Now we’re going to Miami and that’s another story. We’ll bring updates but the others will too. We shouldn’t expect revolutions”.