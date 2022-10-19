phillip island (australia)

Suzuki’s return to victory with Alex Rins and above all the sparkling podium of Francesco Pecco Bagnaia, which earned him the leadership of the World Championship just two races from the end of the 2022 season. The Australian MotoGP Grand Prix gently awakens the Italy of two wheels with a long lethargy that began with the slow farewell of Valentino Rossi, thanks to the beautiful and intelligent race of the Turin rider who does not force his Ducati to win, but is satisfied with a third place that launches him at the top of the standings with 14 points advantage over the now former leader Fabio Quartararo. French world champion who fell 17 laps from the finish while trying to recover some positions in a race on the fantastic Philip Island circuit that started badly and ended worse for him.

Excellent according to Marc Marquez on the way to full recovery with his Honda. Fourth was a super Bezzecchi, named rookie of the year and fifth Enea Bastianini, both on unofficial Ducati. Rossi’s brother Luca Marini is sixth, while Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia is only ninth, third wheelbase for the title, which now has 27 points to recover from Bagnaia in the drivers’ standings. In the evocative and distant land of the penguins, Bagnaia takes a big step forward in the race for the title by completing a record comeback for the top class of the MotoGP: before Pecco no rider had managed to take the lead in the World Championship starting from a gap of 91 points (after Sachsenring). Previously Rainey took the lead in the final 1992 race starting from a gap of -65 (favored by Doohan’s injury) and Rossi in 2006 led the penultimate race starting from -51. A brave and shrewd race at the same time for the Turin-born Ducati rider who took advantage of Quartararo’s difficulties right from the start: the Yamaha Frenchman first ran into a forehand that knocks him out of the points, then falls on lap 11 at the Turn 2 when he was trying to get back up. At that point Bagnaia, warned from the pits of the world champion’s departure, does not break down and fights in front with Rins, Marquez and Bezzecchi showing character and coldness. The 25-year-old from Piedmont gives up the first position only on the last lap, not trying to force unnecessarily on the experience gained with the crashes of last year and is satisfied with a podium that is worth gold for the World Championship. «I knew I would suffer, we raced with the medium up front because with the hard I didn’t have the feeling and in the last 6 laps the tire was destroyed, I was losing on the mileage. I knew they would attack me – explains Bagnaia who could already be crowned world champion next Sunday at Sepang in Malaysia – my race changed when I read that Fabio (Quartararo, ndr) was out. I also accepted a podium, whereas before I wanted to win. We were able to load the front tire, before I couldn’t do it and I was losing a lot due to the wind. In Free Practice 4 we managed to solve the problem with a small change. It was a positive balance, even if in the end it compromised my ability to attack. It was a management race – concludes the new World Championship leader radiant and understandably happy at the end of the race – I would say 12 out of 10. I wanted to push, but I knew I would lose. I took care of the tires, but I destroyed it. The group was large, I was expecting a faster pace but maybe I wouldn’t have finished the race. I’m happy for the standings, not too happy for the race. Being first is important, but I don’t want to gloat yet ». –