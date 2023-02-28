Home Sports Vincent Hognon (Grenoble coach): “I’m angry”
Vincent Hognon (coach of Grenoble, beaten in Lyon 2-1) “There is bound to be a little bit of regret. We cannot be satisfied with an elimination as courageous as it is. We could qualify. That’s what I’m angry about and not about the performance of the players. The goal is to win and when you can do it, you have to do it. I was here to go to the semi-finals. Lyon had chances. It’s normal, OL always have it here with remarkable attacking quality.

To win, you have to score and you don’t score enough, and I feel like I’m repeating myself week after week. It should have been much more efficient. We had an entry opportunity. We had a lot of interesting situations, which means that we produced positive things, but when you don’t validate them, it’s not enough. Our entrants have done good. We made OL doubt but OL are qualified. So that’s not enough. What interests me is winning with the GF 38.”

