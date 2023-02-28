Vincent Hognon (coach of Grenoble, beaten in Lyon 2-1) “There is bound to be a little bit of regret. We cannot be satisfied with an elimination as courageous as it is. We could qualify. That’s what I’m angry about and not about the performance of the players. The goal is to win and when you can do it, you have to do it. I was here to go to the semi-finals. Lyon had chances. It’s normal, OL always have it here with remarkable attacking quality.