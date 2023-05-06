Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager proud to highlight footballers’ community work

Vincent Kompany has led Burnley to an immediate return to the Premier League

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says there are “two sides” to footballers and he is “really proud” to highlight the positive actions they do in their communities.

Ex-Manchester City captain Kompany has led the Clarets to the Championship title in his first season in charge.

The 37-year-old former Belgium international has been involved with charity initiatives both in Manchester and his hometown of Molenbeek, including helping the city’s homeless during his time at Etihad Stadium.

“Usually there’s two sides to who we are,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today.

“There’s the flash and the bling that people like to focus on. And then there’s the work we do for the communities.

“I think in both cases you can’t describe it as bad. Footballers are always willing to spend, so either we are contributing to the economy by spending ridiculous amounts of money on stupid things, or we are helping communities by putting our hands in our pockets again and giving something back.

“I think what I’ve learned is most of us come from humble beginnings, we are actually more inclined to help – more than most other wealthy people.

“I’m really proud of our little sporting community and the things we do for others. It definitely deserves to be highlighted.”

Eyebrows were raised when Kompany was named Burnley boss 11 months ago, replacing the Clarets’ sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche.

Kompany was Anderlecht boss – his first managerial role – for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May 2022, and took over a Burnley side who had been relegated from the Premier League and were set to lose several key players in a bid to pay off their hefty debts.

But his revamped squad have had an unforgettable season, losing just three games on their way to the Championship title and an immediate return to the top flight – and Kompany is proud to “give something back” to the town as a whole.

“This club has got a lot of football fans in proportion to the size of the town,” Kompany said of Burnley which, in 2019, was identified in government analysis as one of the most deprived towns in England.

“If you knock on a door there will be someone who goes to the stadium. Of literally every house in Burnley. And that’s quite special.

“I think we have played a role in giving something back, a sense of pride. Something positive to the town. It’s a place that’s progressing and every weekend, I hope we play a role in that. And will continue to do so.”

Kompany on lack of diversity in management

Though several teams are set to appoint new permanent managers over the summer, as it stands Kompany will be the only black manager in the Premier League next season.

A report in 2022 found that just 4.4% of managers in the Premier League and English Football League are black, while black people make up just 14% of those with the top coaching qualifications – a Uefa pro licence.

The Football Association’s Diversity Code was launched in 2020 and aims to tackle racial inequality in the English game.

“It’s part of a bigger discussion for me. You go through any kind of decision making position in any industry you can think of, you’ll see similar statistics – if not worse,” said Kompany.

“I think the key is to have a change of the boardrooms in general. And once the boardrooms reflect society, then you will see decision-makers reflecting society as well.”

With 31-year-old Ryan Mason only serving as interim Tottenham boss, Kompany will also likely be the youngest manager in the top-flight next season.

“It’s never been too difficult for me to get people on board whether I’m a manager or a captain,” he said.

“I think whatever your situation is you have to make an advantage out of it.

“I have energy. The advantage I have as a young coach or a young manager is that sometimes I can still showcase what I want from players at times.

“I can’t make up experience so I learn along the way. I get better all the time.

“But I’m not also wishing the time away so I’m happy being a young coach, a young manager. I’ve got a lot of energy to transmit to players so that side of my coaching is a big part.”