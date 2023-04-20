Vincent Labrune recruits one of his relatives at the LFP

Jérôme Dumois, former director of cabinet within the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) the players’ union, joined the Professional Football League (LFP) a few days ago.
Very close to Vincent Labrune, the president of the pro football body, will have a cross-cutting role and will in particular have to manage relations with the players, which he was already doing at the UNFP, and develop the role of LFP ambassadors. .
In 2021, Labrune had appointed him to coordinate the reflections of the four working groups set up as part of the League’s reform project.