Vincent Merling, president of Stade Rochelais, after the victory against Exeter: “We are living our dream”

After playing in a Champions Cup final at Twickenham in 2021, another at the Velodrome last year, you will challenge Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. What inspires you?

It’s a reward. Of course, sportingly, I know that the staff and the players want to win, they have the means. But I still remember what Ronan said after we qualified for our first Top 14 final (in 2021) after beating Racing in Lille. I was overwhelmed with joy and he told me: “But we didn’t win anything!”. My desire is to perpetuate the club. When you reach a certain age, of course you want to win, but you want the club to be stronger tomorrow. And right now, we can say that we will be even stronger tomorrow. »