Vincent Merling, president of Stade Rochelais, after the victory against Exeter: “We are living our dream”

“How did you feel this Sunday after this big victory for La Rochelle against Exeter (47-28) in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup?
This Sunday, we experienced an extraordinary moment in the life of our club. This sharing of players with the La Rochelle community who had gathered for a day of celebration… we didn’t win a title, it’s only a final, but we won something very strong. Good, we won, we are in the final, we will try to win, but it is only the consequence of the construction of this club. Before this team, there were generations of players who built it, without having the same results of course. But there… it goes up.
What has changed over the past year and the European title?
On the sporting level, we have grown, the team is stronger than it was, it is reaching a certain form of maturity. One thing is certain: the club emerged from a culture of humility that prevents you from being ambitious. Today, we have understood that we can be humble and ambitious. Winning a match like this semi-final creates even more ambition, we approached it with a lot of humility, that’s what makes me happy, what feeds me.
“For Ronan O’Gara, the players and collective of this team have not reached their limit”
You say “we’re growing”, but you’re already going to play a third Champions Cup final in a row…
Yes, but everything that’s happening, I wasn’t even allowed to dream about it. It’s something new. I’m living a dream, like our audience…we’re living our dream right now. We didn’t even expect to experience moments like this.
How do you explain that your team constantly increases its level?
I don’t know, it’s more up to Ronan (O’Gara) to answer this question. All his speeches are about it. For him, the players and the collective of this team have not reached their limit. I saw things in the semi-finals that I had never seen… when you know that it is Exeter in front. The performance is huge. The last try of the first half is breathtaking.
After playing in a Champions Cup final at Twickenham in 2021, another at the Velodrome last year, you will challenge Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. What inspires you?
It’s a reward. Of course, sportingly, I know that the staff and the players want to win, they have the means. But I still remember what Ronan said after we qualified for our first Top 14 final (in 2021) after beating Racing in Lille. I was overwhelmed with joy and he told me: “But we didn’t win anything!”. My desire is to perpetuate the club. When you reach a certain age, of course you want to win, but you want the club to be stronger tomorrow. And right now, we can say that we will be even stronger tomorrow. »