Vincenzo D’Amico died at the age of 68. He was champion of Italy with Lazio in 1974

Vincenzo D’Amico is dead at the age of 68. He was cancer patient. In early May she announced it on Facebook: “They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying!”. During the match between Lazio and Lecce, played at the Stadio Olimpico, the Biancocelesti fans had displayed a long banner of encouragement towards one of the club’s flags, with which they won the scudetto in the 1973/1974 season. With Lazio from 1971 to 1986 (except for a brief spell at Turin) he collected 336 appearances and scored 49 goals. He ended his playing career at Ternana in 1988. Once he hung up his boots he was an appreciated television commentator first on local television and then on Rai. From 2007 to 2009 he was also manager of Latina (city where he was born on November 5, 1954).

The condolences of Lazio

President Claudius lot and all the SS Lazio they learn with extreme pain The news of the death of Vincenzo D’Amico, the undisputed protagonist of the 1973/74 Scudetto, is deeply moving. Lazio legend and brave captain in the club’s difficult moments, Vincenzino, as many have always kept calling him, made fans of different generations fall in love with his magic on the pitch and his infinite attachment to the shirt. D’Amico played for Lazio from 1971 to 1980 and, after a year in Turin, from 1981 to 1986: he never lacked passion, commitment and dedication to the Biancocelesti colours. President Lotito, on behalf of the entire Club, extends his most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We will never forget you, Vincenzo!

