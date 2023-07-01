Home » Vincenzo D’Amico, former Lazio player and Rai commentator, has died
Vincenzo D'Amico, former Lazio player and Rai commentator, has died

Vincenzo D’Amico, former Lazio player and Rai commentator, has died

Vincenzo D’Amico, Lazio footballer of the seventies and winner of the 1974 Scudetto is dead Saturday at 68: last May he said he was being treated for cancer. D’Amico was from Latina and made his debut for Lazio in 1971. In his third season, when he was nineteen, he was part of the team coached by Tommaso Maestrelli that won the first Scudetto in Lazio’s history. He retired in the 1980s, after having also played for Turin, Ternana and Lazio again. Then he was for a long time commentator and technical commentator on Rai sports broadcasts.

