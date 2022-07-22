For Roland Barthes, following the Tour, the French discovered their country, the “big hedgehog” unrolled the name of the locality, of vineyards and hills, opened paths on the peaks and fixed them with companies, because cycling has memory, among all sport is the one who believes most in its history, who looks for it, keeps it alive by listening to the stories, and places his heroes in the cities and on the mountains, gathers them together in memory.