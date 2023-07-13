Vingegaard has an advantage thanks to van Aert and a kiss

No one wins the Tour de France without strong domestics behind them.

Wout van Aert (left) is probably the most complete cyclist in the world – and on the tour he was only Jonas Vingegaard’s assistant.

Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA

Cycling is a team sport. You can see that not only when the racing bikes are taken off the roof rack and lined up next to each other before the start. The carbon companions look like horses in a stable. When the drivers sit on it, one next to the other, and warm up on the roller, the team spirit becomes even clearer.

