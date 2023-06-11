Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine

TOur de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) maintained his comfortable lead on the final stage and confidently secured overall victory at the 75th Criterium du Dauphine.

The Dane crossed the finish line after 152.8 km from Le Pont-de-Claix to the fortress of Grenoble in second place behind the Italian winner of the day Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), it is the third tour success of the season for the second in the previous year.

“This is a great result for me. The Dauphine is one of the most beautiful races in the world, I’m very happy that I was able to win here,” said the 26-year-old. Vingegaard had taken the overall lead through a stage win on Thursday on stage five and hasn’t relinquished it since then. Briton Adam Yates was second overall, 2:23 minutes behind.

The best German in the overall standings was Emanuel Buchmann (Team Bora-hansgrohe) in 18th place. The Ravensburger finished 21st on Sunday.

Evenepoel is coming back

Meanwhile, road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel returns to the saddle four weeks after his retirement from the Giro d’Italia. The Belgian will be at the start of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday and wants to work hard to compete again there after his corona disease.

“Of course I’m not at the level I was at the beginning of the Giro, for which I had been preparing for six months,” said Evenepoel on Saturday in his first press appearance since the Giro was forced to retire. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old feels “strong enough to take part in such a demanding World Tour race as the Tour de Suisse”.

Evenepoel had to leave the Giro as the overall leader due to a corona infection. A start in the Tour de France (from July 1st) was generally not planned this year, his tour premiere is expected in 2024. In the current season, defending the title at the World Championships in Glasgow (3rd to 13th August) is the next big goal. Whether Evenepoel will also compete in the Vuelta (from August 26th) is still open. Last year he had won the Tour of Spain.