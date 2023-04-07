5
Vingegaard and Landa left the peloton on the last climb about 15 kilometers before the finish line. At the finish line in the port of Santurtzi, the twenty-six-year-old Dane already had the upper hand and followed up on Wednesday’s triumph without any major problems. He has two more mountain stages around the Basque country before the end of Saturday.
|Cycle race Around the Basque Country (WorldTour) – 4th stage (175.7 km):
|1. Vingegaard (Dan./Jumbo-Vism) 4:22:26
|2. Landa (Sp./Bahrain-Victorious) same time
|3. Schmid (Švýc./Soudal-Quick-Step)
|4. Hat (It./Jayco-AlUla)
|5. McNulty (USA/SAE Team Emirates)
|6. Uranus (Col./EF Education-EasyPost) all -2
|Running order:
|1. Vingegaard 17:08:56
|2. Landa -12
|3. Gaudu (Fr./Groupama-FDJ) -31
|4. Hat
|5. Izagirre (Šp./Cofidis) or -33
|6. But (Šp./Movistar) -36