Home Sports Vingegaard won his second stage in a row in the Basque Country and consolidated his lead
Sports

Vingegaard won his second stage in a row in the Basque Country and consolidated his lead

by admin
Vingegaard won his second stage in a row in the Basque Country and consolidated his lead

Vingegaard and Landa left the peloton on the last climb about 15 kilometers before the finish line. At the finish line in the port of Santurtzi, the twenty-six-year-old Dane already had the upper hand and followed up on Wednesday’s triumph without any major problems. He has two more mountain stages around the Basque country before the end of Saturday.

Cycle race Around the Basque Country (WorldTour) – 4th stage (175.7 km):
1. Vingegaard (Dan./Jumbo-Vism) 4:22:26
2. Landa (Sp./Bahrain-Victorious) same time
3. Schmid (Švýc./Soudal-Quick-Step)
4. Hat (It./Jayco-AlUla)
5. McNulty (USA/SAE Team Emirates)
6. Uranus (Col./EF Education-EasyPost) all -2
Running order:
1. Vingegaard 17:08:56
2. Landa -12
3. Gaudu (Fr./Groupama-FDJ) -31
4. Hat
5. Izagirre (Šp./Cofidis) or -33
6. But (Šp./Movistar) -36
See also  Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna beats Milan 72-64 after an extra time

You may also like

The Ukrainian army is at the gates of...

with “Tous aux Jeux”, the State launches its...

Serie D, referee suspends match and helps spectator

Wenzhou’s first private enterprise martial arts team was...

Spalletti: ‘The climate with the fans doesn’t help...

Storm semifinals – LASK kicked off late

“Scudetto? I the last of the samurai»- breaking...

The popularity of national youth rock climbing competitions...

Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions have ‘new...

the Andri Pavelko affair, a pebble in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy