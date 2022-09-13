Uncle, cousin, nephew of mine. It is August 1955 and a crowd is besieging a

player at the Parker’s hotel in Naples. What happened? And why? The player is Vinicio (born Luis Vinicius de Menezes,) already baptized “Leone” in his years at Botafogo. The Napoli of Achille Lauro, true master of the city (he is mayor and head of the powerful naval fleet) snatches him from the Spaniards of Real Madrid and Juve. But there is a problem: the Football Federation allows three foreigners to be registered and only two to play at a time. And Napoli already has three foreigners (Jeppson, Pesaola and Vinyei). Then an attempt is made to find an Italian relative in Vinicio, as has happened to many others, in order to be able to register him as from. The search extends to the whole of Campania until the parish priest of Aversa finds the Amarante family. It is the surname of Vinicio’s mother. And he claims, again the parish priest, that a woman, who emigrated to Brazil years earlier, is the player’s grandmother. It is at that moment that Vinicio, who arrived in Naples a few days ago, discovers that he has a thousand relatives. Everyone declares themselves to be cousins ​​of him. A real delusion. However, the “cousins” and “uncles” are left with an inch of nose when it turns out that the documents are not there. It is not possible to prove the player’s Italian origin and Naples, in order to register him, must give Vinyei. Not bad, because the Vinicio-Jeppson pairing goes to a thousand, at least at the beginning of the season.

In the long run, however, the tandem doesn’t work. Vinicio in Naples gets married. Flora, the girlfriend of the past, has arrived from Brazil. He stayed in Naples for five years, but the results did not arrive. He is sold to Bologna but after two years he decides to return to Brazil.

In his country he is sure to find the form of the past, trained by his sister (physical education teacher) and by his brother-in-law. And then he left his heart at Botafogo, after playing with champions like Didi, Garrincha and Nilton Santos.

The newspapers write about his departure, he is already on the ship when he is blocked by the managers of Vicenza. «He comes and play with us», they tell him. He goes down, they take him from Genoa to Vicenza, he resumes training and makes his debut: it is a triumph: Lanerossi beats Roma 1-0 and, in that year (1962-3) comes seventh. The following year goes even better, with Vinicio scoring in bursts. It was at this point (summer 1966) that Inter came forward. Angelo Moratti and Helenio Herera want it, but there is the problem of foreigners, as happened in Naples. Milan will not do it for him and the following year he returns to Vicenza. In 1968 he quits to be a coach. After a bit of apprenticeship he returns to Napoli and is perhaps the first coach to apply the game to the zone. At home, against Juve, the Azzurri take 6 goals and the relationship with the club is in smoke. He goes to Lazio, but it’s not good, he stops and stays in Italy. He is still a Brazilian citizen. They never found those papers in Aversa. –