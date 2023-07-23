Vinicius Aims to Fill Ronaldo’s Shoes: Ready to Lead as Real Madrid’s Number 7

Title: Vinicius Eager to Take Charge as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Successor at Real Madrid

Date: July 23, 2023

Vinicius Junior, the talented young Brazilian footballer, is poised to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure at Real Madrid. He has been entrusted with the legendary number “7” jersey, and is ready to step up and assume the leadership role previously held by Karim Benzema, who recently moved to Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest reports from Diario AS, Vinicius has expressed his desire to take on 100% of the responsibilities for the 2023-24 season. Not only is he determined to be the heir apparent to Ronaldo, but he has also made a specific request to the club – to be given the responsibility of taking penalties in the upcoming campaign.

To prepare himself for this added responsibility, Vinicius has been working hard during the pre-season. He has been spotted practicing shooting with fellow teammate Thibaut Courtois, as he aims to secure a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

Vinicius also aspires to continue the legacy of players such as Benzema, Sergio Ramos, and Ronaldo, who were entrusted with the crucial role of penalty takers for Real Madrid in recent years. By requesting to take penalties, Vinicius aims to establish himself as a key figure in the team’s attacking strategies.

However, with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappé looming, Vinicius is not willing to relinquish his position on the left wing. This likely means that fellow teammate Rodrygo might be displaced from the starting lineup if the French superstar joins the club.

To accommodate the arrival of Mbappé, Ancelotti is reportedly considering a formation change to a 4-4-2 system, with Vinicius and Mbappé as the two strikers. This potential partnership has the potential to create a formidable attacking force for Real Madrid.

With the new season on the horizon, all eyes will be on Vinicius as he aims to take the reins from the departing Ronaldo and make his mark as the future leader of Real Madrid. The Brazilian sensation’s determination and drive, coupled with his undeniable talent, make him an exciting prospect for fans and observers alike.

