Vinicius: I hope to win five or six Champions League An coach is like a son to every player

Live it, August 7th. In an official interview with UEFA, Real Madrid winger Vinicius said that he hopes to win five or six Champions League titles. He also talked about the topic of Ancelotti. Every player is treated like his own son.

How will you come close to winning the European Super Cup?

Vinicius: “It is very important to try to win as many games as possible, especially if you want to win a trophy in an important competition like the European Super Cup, we will do everything we can to win the first trophy of the season.”

Real Madrid have been incredible mentally this season, do you agree?

Vinicius: “That’s the DNA of this club and this jersey, that spirit is always present in the big games, and the players who know how to play in these close games, I’m sure they are too. Part of everything. Some races are emotionally rollercoasters and everything seems to be going the way we want.

My favorite moment? The game against Manchester City at the Bernabeu. In two minutes, Rodrigo, who came off the bench, scored two goals and we reached the final, and I believe the most important game in the Champions League last season was the one against Manchester City. “

Did you enjoy last season’s Champions League final?

Vinicius: “This is a very important moment for me and for the whole team. After such a great season, we have to win the Champions League final. I always Saying I have 15 years left in my career, I don’t know when my next final is, so I always enjoy every final.

It’s a very special feeling, you can’t describe it in precise words, you don’t have to write too much, you don’t have to tell too much. Only those who have experienced football, those who have experienced our entire season, know how important this goal is and how happy it can make you. “

What role did Ancelotti play in that final?

Vinicius: “I think he has the ability to stimulate the energy of every player in the team, not just from me, but from every player in the team. Ancelotti is very friendly, he treats every player very well. Like his own son. Of course he has a lot of preparation to do off the pitch, but when he came here he gave us calm and confidence.”

You’ve achieved so much at such a young age, what’s your next goal?

Vinicius: “I respect the players who have achieved such great things at this club, at the biggest club in the world. Of course, I also want to keep winning here and doing my best for this team. Possibly long, winning as many trophies as they did, winning five or six Champions Leagues for the team and trying to be as influential as some of the greatest players who wore this Real Madrid shirt.”

