Vinicius: I want to be a Real Madrid legend, we will try to defend the Champions League this season

Live it, September 6th, Beijing time at 03:00 on September 7th, in the first round of the Champions League group stage this season, Real Madrid will play against the Scottish Celtic away. Vinicius said in an interview before the game: I think To become a Real Madrid legend, we will try to defend the Champions League this season.

The Champions League this season is about to start

Vinicius: “I’m very excited about this, Real Madrid is very eager to win the title again, we will try to defend it.”

About the outside world commenting that he is already the top five players in the world

Vinicius: “It’s best to let someone else say this. I feel very calm about it. I hope I can maintain a high level of competition and maintain it for a long time.”

About your own goals

Vinicius: “I want to score as many goals as possible and give as many assists as possible, but first of all I need to perform well on the field and make my contribution to the team. The club treats me very much. Trust, I’m 22 now and I hope to continue to improve myself at Real Madrid.”

About the rival Celtics in this round (the Celtics have won six straight this season)

Vinicius: “The Celtics are a very good team. They beat their opponents 4-0 in the latest game. The style of the Celtics is to put more pressure on the opponents. This game It’s going to be a tough game against Real Madrid and hopefully we can beat them and get the three points.”

About myself getting Spanish nationality on September 2, and no longer occupying Real Madrid’s foreign aid quota

Vinicius: “The club has done a lot for me. The people here love me very much. I am very happy to play in Real Madrid. I want to play for this team for many years. My family also likes Madrid very much.”

Criticisms of others about you in the past

Vinicius: “I always listen to other people’s opinions, which is very important, but I don’t care too much about things off the field. I want to be a Real Madrid legend, like Marcelo, Modric, Kroos Same with Benzema.

Where you still need to improve

Vinicius: “I still need to improve in many areas, and playing next to Benzema gave me a good opportunity to learn.

