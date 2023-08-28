Vinicius is also out for several weeks at Real

0
Real Madrid will be without their striker Vinicius Junior for several weeks. According to the Spanish leaders, the Brazilian is suffering from a thigh injury sustained in Friday’s league game against Celta. The 23-year-old is David Alaba’s next absent team-mate after long-term injuries Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao.
AP/Lalo R. Villar
Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are also currently out with muscle injuries. New signing Arda Güler will not be available to the Madrilenians for several months.