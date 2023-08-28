Home » Vinicius is also out for several weeks at Real
Vinicius is also out for several weeks at Real

Vinicius is also out for several weeks at Real

Real Madrid will be without their striker Vinicius Junior for several weeks. According to the Spanish leaders, the Brazilian is suffering from a thigh injury sustained in Friday’s league game against Celta. The 23-year-old is David Alaba’s next absent team-mate after long-term injuries Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao.

Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are also currently out with muscle injuries. New signing Arda Güler will not be available to the Madrilenians for several months.

