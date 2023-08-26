Vinicius JR Faces Time Off the Pitch Due to Injury: Real Madrid Striker’s Availability Uncertain

Vinicius Jr, the Real Madrid striker, will be sidelined for a while due to an injury. During their match against Celta Vigo in Balaídos, Vinicius Jr had to request a substitution. The severity of the injury is still unknown, and the club will conduct further tests in the coming days to determine its extent. Initial signs indicate that it might be a muscle soreness. If the injury is confirmed, Vinicius Jr could miss several matches for Real Madrid. The evolution of the injury will determine his availability in LaLiga EA Sports, where Real Madrid is aiming to make an impact. The injury occurred early in the game when Vinicius Jr made a sprint on the left and immediately grabbed his leg before receiving medical assistance. Real Madrid’s upcoming matches include fixtures against Getafe and Real Sociedad.

