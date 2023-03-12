The Brazilian rescued the team again in another coarse match for Ancelotti’s men
The striker already has 19 goals and 9 assists this season with Madrid
Vinicius returned to make up another coarse game of Ancelotti’s men. The score against Espanyol (3-1) was the only positive given the complacency of the white environment, with a result that covers mediocrity.
Ancelotti says that there was “frenzy” at the start of the game but it was the one that the parakeets put against an opponent who was playing on foot. Only Vinicius’ draw woke up a thick Madrid, with a predictable circulation that facilitated the parakeet withdrawal. The same as in previous games. With the tie came the reaction and the victory.
The Brazilian international was once again Madrid’s differential factor. When things get complicated, the white team clings to the Brazilian as happened against Espanyol, who went ahead on the scoreboard.
The striker already has 19 goals and 9 assists in 39 games this season. Some goals that are divided between LaLiga (8), the Champions League (6), the Club World Cup (3) and the Copa del Rey (2).
A problem with the yellow
The match against Espanyol also left less positive data for Vinicius. The Real Madrid attacker saw his last yellow card. The one that has become his eighth card so far in LaLiga 22/23. Some data that make him the player who has seen the most yellow cards from the white team this season.
VinIcius Júnior has received a total of 7 yellow cards in the last 12 days that he has played in LaLiga 22/23. Which means an average of 1.17 yellow cards every two games. A completely different statistic from the start of this competition, since ‘Vini’ only saw 1 yellow card in the first 12 days of LaLiga Santander.