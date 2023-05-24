Vinicius, the Judge does not disqualify him: omitted images, referee led into error

The Brazilian from Real Madrid has published a harsh post after the racist insults he received at the Mestalla. “It’s not an isolated episode.” In the meantime, Valencia announces that three fans responsible for the insults have been identified. The perpetrators of the hanged player’s dummy arrested in Madrid. The sports judge decided not to disqualify Vinicius: referee misled by the omission of some images MARCA: “WE MUST BE ANTI-RACIST”

“Every away game is an unpleasant surprise. And there have been a lot of them this season.”. Thus began the harsh outburst of Vinicius Junior has his own social network. The Brazilian has posted a video in which the racist insults received in various Spanish stadiums can be seen and heard. The latest at the Mestalla in Valencia, where the Brazilian threatened to leave the field before being sent off in the finale for a clash with an opponent. However in the evening it arrived the decision of the sports judge of La Liga who decided not to disqualify Vinicius after the expulsion received in Valencia. The Judge’s resolution says: “This commission believes that the arbitrator’s assessment was determined by the omission of the entire sequence of events, which vitiated the decision. In fact, the fact that a decisive part of the facts was omitted led the referee to adopt an inadequate decision, and this because it was impossible for him to evaluate what happened”. The reference is to the failure to report by the Var employee Nacho Iglesias Villanueva of the previous ‘foul’ by Hugo Duro against Vinicius. The referee was only shown the images relating to the gesture of the Brazilian attacker which led the referee to send him off. So, thanks to this decision, Vinicius will be able to be regularly on the field in tomorrow’s match scheduled between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu. See also Erling Haaland's father was taken away from the VIP box by security forces

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



“It no longer works to blame me to justify criminal acts” In the post published on Monday May 22, Vinicius adds “They wished me dead, exposed a hanged doll, lots of criminal screams… All recorded. But the discussion always falls on “isolated cases”, “it is a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes in different cities of Spain (and also in a television programme). The proof is there in the video. Now I wonder: How many of these racists have had their names or photos posted on websites? I answer to simplify: zero. Nobody, not even to tell a sad story or to make those fake public apologies”. He then concludes: “What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish clubs in a sporting way? Why don’t sponsors charge La Liga? Don’t the televisions bother broadcasting this barbarism every weekend? The problem is very serious and the communications no longer work. Not even blaming me to justify criminal acts. It’s not football, it’s inhuman.”

Valencia: “It is false that the whole stadium insulted Vinicius” The Spanish club has published an official statement: “We confirm that police identified three fans who insulted Vinicius Jr during the last weekend against Real Madrid. Valencia collaborates with the authorities in the investigation to stop racism at Mestalla. The club reiterates its harshest condemnation against racism and violence in all its forms and is taking strong action against all identified persons to ban them for life from the stadium. The club does not accept racist attacks, racism has no place in our club. We have demonstrated with concrete actions in the past that we are a respectable club. We have set an example by establishing anti-racism protocols and banning a fan for life for a fascist gesture in 2019. The match against Real was broadcast live and it’s totally untrue that the whole stadium was yelling racial slurs.” See also Continue to impact the NBA! Zeng Fanbo signed with the Pacers and will represent him in the summer league_Chinese Player_1_Hornet

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Ancelotti: “The referees should stop matches” The solidarity of many colleagues and champions of other disciplines is coming to Vinicius, from Mbappé and Lukaku to Dybala and Neymar, passing by Hamilton and Ronaldo. Also Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real, he immediately sided with his player. During the match against Valencia he tried to console him, while in interviews he was very harsh, accusing La Liga of “having a problem with racism” and refusing to answer questions about the match. Today, Tuesday 23 May, he returned to the subject: “Spain is not racist, but there is racism. In Valencia, the whole stadium didn’t shout, and I apologize for saying it, but there was a group of people, not two or three, as already in Majorca and Valladolid”. The technician marries Xavi’s line: “He’s right when he says that everything is allowed in the stadium, too many insults, they tell us everything, it’s a sport and not a war.” A solution could be the suspension of matches: “I thought about withdrawing the team to Valencia, but Vini felt like continuing. However, it’s not me who has to make such a decision but the referee. This is the right time to make drastic decisions, offenses in Valencia are leave already when we arrived by bus”.

Christ the Redeemer extinguished in Rio Meanwhile in Rio de Janeiro from 18 to 19 was extinguished in Christ the Redeemer as a sign of closeness to Vinicius in his fight against racism. A gesture that was much appreciated by the Brazilian himself who commented on social media as follows: “Black and imposing. This is Christ the Redeemer. An action of solidarity that moves me”. See also his angry exultation after the goal- Corriere TV





Christ the Redeemer extinguished in Rio – ©Getty

The authors of the hanged mannequin arrested in Spain Meanwhile, in Spain, four people were arrested as part of the investigation into the discovery at the end of January, in Madrid, of a hanged mannequin wearing Vinicius’ shirt. It was the police who reported it. The four alleged perpetrators are charged with a “hate crime”, a criminal category that encompasses racist offenses in Spain. Three of them are “active members of an ultra group of supporters of a Madrid club”, added the police without specifying which one. The mannequin wearing the Vinicius Junior shirt was found hanged on 26 January, the day Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, under a banner reading “Madrid hates Real”. deepening Hanged mannequin of Vinicius before the derby

Brazil, principle of extraterritoriality for attacks on Vinicius Il Brazil threatens to apply the principle of extraterritoriality for racist attacks in Spain against Vinicius. It is a possibility that the Minister of Justice of Brazil, Flavio Dino, is evaluating. Indeed, the Penal Code of the South American country provides that in exceptional situations Brazilian law can be applied in the event of crimes against compatriots abroad. “The principle of extraterritoriality is in the Penal Code – writes the Minister on Twitter – it is a last resort in the event of a crime against Brazilians and can be useful in the event of inaction by the initially competent authorities. It can work in response to an unjust aggression against one of our compatriots”. But reassurances come from the Spanish Government in the case: “In our country there is full legal security -said Isabel Rodríguez, minister spokesperson for the Spanish Executive- There will be no impunity, the police and justice bodies are always at work to combating racist behavior The Spanish Government condemns racism in all spheres and openly declares itself anti-racist.

He did not report a foul on Vinicius, removed from the Var The employee at Was of Sunday’s challenge between Valencia e Real has been replaced and will not be on video at Betis Sevilla-Getafe. This was announced by the Spanish Federation in a statement. According to the press, Nacho Iglesias Villanueva he was suspended by the RFEF, which however did not want to confirm the indiscretion. Appointed for two matches on the next day of the championship, Iglesias Villanueva “will not be at the Var even in Osasuna-Athletic Bilbao on the 36th day”, explained the Spanish Federation. Iglesias Villanueva was in charge of the Var during the match won (1-0) by Valencia against Real. At the end, twenty minutes after the incidents that interrupted the game for several minutes around the 70th minute due to racist insults, a scuffle between Hugo Hard e Vinicius forced the field referee (Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea) to review the action on video. But Nacho Iglesias Villanueva only showed the replay of the gesture that cost the Brazilian striker a direct red card, not broadcasting the images of the Valencia player, Hugo Duro. who had previously held Vinicius by the neck for a long time in a gesture similar to a strangulation. Hence the provision against the Var employee.

Mestalla, Mario Kempes curve closed for 5 rounds and fined for Valencia And in the end, the provision of the Sports Judge against Valencia also arrived. In fact, the club pays for the behavior of its fans since the Curva Sud ‘Mario Kempes’ will be closed for five games. According to what was established by the sports judge in the communication of the closure of this part of the stadium: “It has been proven, as reported by the referee in his report, that racist epithets have been heard against Vinicius”. Considering the seriousness of what happened, Valencia will also have to pay a fine of 45 thousand euros.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

