Vinicius will have a documentary on Netflix

Sports

06/13/2023 at 22:22

CEST


The streaming platform has announced that it will launch a documentary about the Brazilian in 2025

Netflix already has more material focused on the world of sports and elite athletes

The Netflix streaming platform has announced that it will have available to its subscribers in 2025, without specifying a release date, a documentary focused on the figure Vinicius Jr., Brazilian attacker for Real Madrid.

To make this announcement, he has released a video through his social networks in which the footballer can be seen sitting next to a pool consulting his mobile phone and having a drink before getting up to surprise a friend by throwing a “pipe” at him. Then Vinicius, looking at the camera, says: “But have you seen it? You’ve eaten it. Are you recording, Netflix?”.

The “documentary about one of the biggest names in world football”, as it is labeled in the audiovisual document itself that serves as a trailer, will thus be added to the platform’s catalogue, which It already has more material focused on the world of sports and elite athletes.

See also  La Liga-Asensio passes Militao with a header and makes Real Madrid 2-0 Celta – yqqlm

