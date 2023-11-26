Vinotinto y Oro takes the lead again thanks to a goal from Quiñones

Deportivo Cali Set to Face Deportes Tolima in BetPlay League Final Home Runs

Deportivo Cali will be facing Deportes Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium this Saturday, November 25, for the third date of the final home runs of the BetPlay League 2023 II.

Deportes Tolima has seen goals from Yeison Guzmán, Jeison Lucumí, Julián Quiñones, and Alex Castro, while Deportivo Cali has seen goals from Teofilo Gutiérrez and Adrián Parra.

Despite only having one point from a tie, the sugar team still has a mathematical chance of being a finalist. For those eager to follow the match, minute by minute updates will be available.

